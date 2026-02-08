Men’s Lacrosse Season Opener Moved Indoors, Closed to Public

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Due to forecasted frigid temperatures at game time, the Virginia men’s lacrosse season opener against Colgate on Sunday (Feb. 8) has been relocated to the George Welsh Indoor Football Practice Facility.

The game will be closed to the public. In addition, spectators will not be permitted to congregate outside the facility. Both policies will be strictly enforced.

Sunday’s contest remains scheduled for noon and will stream live on ACC Network Extra. Live stats will also be available on UVA.Statbroadcast.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

MEN’S LACROSSE TICKET INFORMATION

All UVA men’s lacrosse tickets for the Colgate game are eligible for exchange to another regular-season home game through ticket holders’ UVAtix.com online account. Single-game ticket purchasers are subject to an upgrade charge for marquee matchups against Johns Hopkins (Feb. 28), Notre Dame (March 28) and North Carolina (April 18). Ticket Exchange →