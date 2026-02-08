Virginia Takes Run-Rule Victory At Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C.– The Virginia softball team (4-1) turned up the offense and got another strong showing in the circle on the way to a 10-2 victory over Coastal Carolina (1-3) to close play at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic on Sunday (Feb. 8).
The Hoos take the run-rule victory!— Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) February 8, 2026
Macee Eaton drives in three and adds another HR, while Courtney Layne fans seven in relief for the win.#GoHoos | #4for40 | #PeopleMakeThePlace pic.twitter.com/JxAsKv4AGT
HOW IT HAPPENED
Virginia got off to a hot start with a five-run first inning. Macee Eaton came to the plate with two on and drove a single to center field to score Jade Hylton and Kassidy Hudson. An error on the field attempt allowed Eaton to get to third. A wild pitch allowed Eaton to score from third. The Hoos would go on to load the bases for freshman Jaiden Griffith who delivered a two-out single to right center to put Virginia up by five runs.
Coastal Carolina got two back in the home half, using a bases-loaded single and a fielder’s choice to cut into the Cavalier lead.
The Cavaliers got a run back in the fourth inning as Macee Eaton drove a ball to center that dropped in front of the lunging fielder, allowing Kassidy Hudson to score from third. The play went to review and was upheld as having dropped in front of the fielder.
Virginia added four more runs in the fifth, starting with a leadoff home run from Alex Call. The Hoos would go on to load the bases with one out as Jade Hylton came to the plate. Hylton doubled off the wall in left center to drive in two runs. Hudson followed it with a sac fly to center for the 10-2 lead and final margin of victory.
Alex Call said "See ya!"— Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) February 8, 2026
She rockets that one out to left to extend the lead in in the fifth for the Hoos!#GoHoos | #4for40 | #PeopleMakeThePlace pic.twitter.com/LqRFQvq4nM
Courtney Layne (2-0) picked up the relief win, striking out seven and walking two through 4.1 scoreless innings of work. She did not give up a hit in her time in the circle. Layne entered in relief of starter Taylor Smith.
Mackenzie Childers (1-1) took the loss for the Chanticleers, allowing the five runs on one hit with three walks in the start.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Courtney Layne struck out seven for the second consecutive outing, tying her career-high in strikeouts.
- Alex Call hit her second home run of the season with both coming against Coastal Carolina.
- Macee Eaton drove in three runs to bring her total to seven as she went 8-for-17 (.470) on the weekend.
- Jade Hylton drove in two runs as she brought her season total to five.
FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN
“I’m really proud of the effort and intent that we finished the weekend with. It’s very difficult to come out after the first game we had this weekend and finish strong. I’m proud of how we handled ourselves and our competitive greatness. Courtney and Eden held it down in the circle for us. Offensively, we made great adjustments at the plate and put up a lot of runs, particularly in that last game with adjustments against Coastal. I’m proud of the bounce back and showing our fans what we’re made of as a team. We’re looking forward to getting back to Palmer Park, getting on the field to practice and getting a home game in before we head to Farmville.”
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia will play at home on Friday (Feb. 13) when the Cavaliers host Delaware State at Palmer Park in a 1 p.m. contest. The Hoos will then travel to Longwood for a tournament on Saturday and Sunday and play the Lancers and Toledo.