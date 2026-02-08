Virginia Takes Run-Rule Victory At Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C.– The Virginia softball team (4-1) turned up the offense and got another strong showing in the circle on the way to a 10-2 victory over Coastal Carolina (1-3) to close play at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic on Sunday (Feb. 8).



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia got off to a hot start with a five-run first inning. Macee Eaton came to the plate with two on and drove a single to center field to score Jade Hylton and Kassidy Hudson. An error on the field attempt allowed Eaton to get to third. A wild pitch allowed Eaton to score from third. The Hoos would go on to load the bases for freshman Jaiden Griffith who delivered a two-out single to right center to put Virginia up by five runs.



Coastal Carolina got two back in the home half, using a bases-loaded single and a fielder’s choice to cut into the Cavalier lead.



The Cavaliers got a run back in the fourth inning as Macee Eaton drove a ball to center that dropped in front of the lunging fielder, allowing Kassidy Hudson to score from third. The play went to review and was upheld as having dropped in front of the fielder.



Virginia added four more runs in the fifth, starting with a leadoff home run from Alex Call. The Hoos would go on to load the bases with one out as Jade Hylton came to the plate. Hylton doubled off the wall in left center to drive in two runs. Hudson followed it with a sac fly to center for the 10-2 lead and final margin of victory.



Courtney Layne (2-0) picked up the relief win, striking out seven and walking two through 4.1 scoreless innings of work. She did not give up a hit in her time in the circle. Layne entered in relief of starter Taylor Smith.



Mackenzie Childers (1-1) took the loss for the Chanticleers, allowing the five runs on one hit with three walks in the start.



