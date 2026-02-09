Cavaliers Break School Record in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, P.R. – Led by a pair of 66s from Paul Chang and Bryan Lee, all six players competing for top-ranked Virginia shot under par, on the first day of the Puerto Rico Classic on Monday (Feb. 9). The Cavaliers combined to shoot a 22-under, 266 to break the program’s 18-hole scoring record and currently lead the 15-team field after round one.

Chang and Lee are in a six-way tie for second place on the individual leaderboard, trailing Ohio State’s Vaughn Haber by one stroke. The Cavaliers hold a one-stroke lead over the Buckeyes and an eight-stroke edge over No. 2 LSU. The team score of 266 was the second-lowest round in the tournament’s 33-year history, topped only by Georgia’s 265 in 2022.

Including Chang and Lee, five Cavaliers sit in the top 10 after day one. Josh Duangmanee, Ben James and Michael Lee all shot a 67. Sophomore Maxi Puregger rounded out the stellar team performance with a 2-under 70, his third round under par of the 2025-26 season.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Virginia’s 266 is edges the previous UVA 18-hole scoring record of 267, which occurred at the 2022 Streamsong Invitational and the 2014 Jim West Intercollegiate. Ben James was also part of 2022 squad at Streamsong where he shot a 63.

Brothers Bryan Lee and Michael Lee led the field with eight birdies in round one.

Chang (66) and Duangmanee (67) each matched the lowest rounds of their collegiate career.

The 66s carded by Chang and Bryan Lee were the lowest by a Cavalier in 2025-26 season and the lowest since Ben James’s 66 at the ACC Championship last season.

Ben James put together a bogey free round which featured an eagle on No. 5, his second hole of the day after starting on No. 4. His 67 marked his sixth round in the 60s this season.

Chang (hole 5), Duangmanee (hole 1) and Ben James (hole 5) accounted for three of the 13 eagles in the field on day one.

Michael Lee’s 67 was his lowest of the 2025-26 season, lowest round of the season. Three of his four college rounds have been under par.

UP NEXT

Round two of the three-day Puerto Rico Open will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 10). Live coverage on YouTube is available from 7:30 to noon courtesy of Babygrande Golf and live scoring links can be found on VirginiaSports.com\

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 TO PAR 1. Virginia 266 -22 2. Ohio State 267 -21 3. LSU 274 -14 4T. Tennessee 276 -12 4T. Georgia 276 -12 4T. South Carolina 276 -12 4T. Iowa 276 -12 4T. Oklahoma 276 -12 9T. Charleston 280 -8 9T. Marquette 280 -8 11T. North Florida 283 -5 11T. Purdue 283 -5 13T. Louisville 285 -3 13T. Wisconsin 285 -3 15. Minnesota 286 -2

VIRGINIA