No. 15 Virginia Tops Northwestern in ITA Indoors Consolation Match

EVANSTON, Ill. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (7-4) bounced back with a 4-1 win over Northwestern (5-4) in the consolation draw of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Sunday (Feb. 8) at the Combe Tennis Center.

This was the final match of the Cavaliers' weekend at ITA Indoors. After falling in the opening round to No. 1 Georgia and coming up just short against No. 14 Tennessee in its first match in the consolation draw, Virginia concludes its time in Evanston with a win over the site host school.

No. 4 Vivian Yang and Melodie Collard began the action with a swift 6-0 victory on the top doubles court before No. 21 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas clinched the doubles point with their 6-1 win on court two. In singles play, No. 108 Kaitlyn Rolls dominated on court six, cruising to a 6-3, 6-0 victory to put Virginia up 2-0. Fifth year Melodie Collard extended the lead to 3-0 with her 6-3, 6-3 win on court five. Northwestern notched its sole point of the evening with a win on the top court before No. 26 Xu sealed the Cavaliers' match victory with her 6-3, 6-2 win on court two.



UP NEXT

The Cavaliers take on in-state foe Virginia Tech in a Commonwealth Clash set for next Wednesday (Feb. 18) at 3 p.m. in Blacksburg, Va.





#15 UVA 4, Northwestern 1

Singles competition

Doubles competition

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,5,1,2)