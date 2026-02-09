No. 15 Virginia Travels to Florida State on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 15 Virginia (20-3, 9-2 ACC) begins its three-game road stretch at Florida State (11-12, 4-6 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Tipoff for the ACC contest at the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

No. 15 Virginia (20-3) is tied for third in the ACC at 8-2, while Florida State (11-12) is 11th at 4-6.

The Cavaliers are 8-2 away from home, including a 6-1 mark in true road contests.

UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games, most since 21 in 2000-01.

The Cavaliers are averaging 82.8 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01.

UVA ranks 15th in the kenpom.com rankings and 16th in the NET rankings.

The Virginia-Florida State game will be televised on ESPNU, streamed on ESPN.com/watch and broadcast on ESPN Radio, Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

• Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).

Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

Odom’s 20 wins rank second for most wins for a UVA first-year head coach behind Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

All-Time vs. Florida State

Virginia is 30-28 all-time vs. Florida State, including a 10-17 mark in Tallahassee in a series that dates to 1991-92.

UVA has a four-game win streak in the series, including a 60-57 win in the last meeting on March 5, 2025, at JPJ.

UVA has limited Florida State to fewer than 70 points in 23 of the last 25 meetings.

UVA has outscored Florida State 3,840-3,834 in the 58 games in the series with an average score of 66.2-66.1.

Last Time vs. The Seminoles

Andrew Rohde scored 17 points, including a crucial 3-pointer, to lift Virginia past Florida State 60-57 on March 5, 2025.

Dai Dai Ames added a game-high 18 points and Elijah Saunders chipped in 12 for Virginia.

UVA drilled 11 3-pointers and had 12 fastbreak points.

Jamir Watkins led the Seminoles with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Last Time Out

Sam Lewis scored 16 and Ugonna Onyenso added 10 points as then-No. 18 Virginia held off Syracuse 72-59 on Feb. 7 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Lewis drilled four 3-pointers as UVA finished 10 of 30 from beyond the arc.

Onyenso added eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals, while Jacari White chipped in eight points as the Bench Mob contributed 29 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists.

Naithan George led the Orange with a game-high 19 points.

Virginia Standard

The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.5) and offensive rebounds (14.3), second in field goal percentage defense (.398), rebound margin (+8.9) and blocks (5.8 bpg), third in scoring defense (67.9 ppg), scoring margin (+14.9) and assist/turnover ratio (1.61), fourth in assists (17.1), 3-pointers (10.1) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.302) and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.357) and defensive rebounds (27.1 rpg).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 11th in scoring (16.4 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (52.7%) and 16th in rebounds (6.5 rpg).

Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 11th in assists (4.2 apg).

Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.5 bpg.

Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks (2.2 bpg) and 21st in rebounds (6.0 rpg).

Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0) and steals (2.0 spg), 13th in assists (3.6 apg) and 20th in free throw percentage (76.1%).

Jacari White ranks 17th in 3-pointers made per game (2.0).

