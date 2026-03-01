No. 18 Virginia Takes Run-Rule Victory Over Villanova

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia softball team (17-1) found multiple ways to score on the way to a run-rule victory over Villanova (2-17) on Saturday (Feb. 28), defeating the Wildcats 10-2 in five innings at Palmer Park.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia pushed three runs home in the first without the benefit of a hit as six players drew walks in the inning and the Cavaliers sent all nine players in the lineup to the plate.



Villanova answered with a two-out rally in the third after a dropped foul ball gave extra life to the Wildcats. With a runner on second, back-to-back doubles pulled the visitors within one at 3-2.



The Cavaliers got the runs back in the home half of the inning with a two-RBI single to left from Madison Greene. Bella Cabral and Kelsey Hackett scored on the play after reaching with a walk and a single, respectively to start the frame.



Three more runs came home in the fourth after Kassidy Hudson reached on catcher’s interference to start the inning. Cabral singled to bring her home before Hackett followed it with a home run launched into the home bullpen beyond left field to make it 8-2 in favor of the Cavaliers.



Jade Hylton closed things out in the fifth, delivering an RBI single and subsequently stealing second. She got to third on the play as the throw on the steal attempt sailed into center field. Hylton scored the final run moments later, coming home on a wild pitch to end the game.



Eden Bigham (6-0) picked up the win, working 3.0 innings in the run-rule victory. She allowed two unearned runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Julia Cuozzo earned the save, closing out the final two innings after entering to start the fourth inning and Virginia up 5-2.



Sophia Mount (0-1) took the loss for Villanova as she allowed three runs on no hits with six walks in 0.2 innings of work in the start.



NOTING THE HOOS

Kelsey Hackett’s home run in the fourth inning was her third of the season and second of the week.

Julia Cuozzo’s save was the first of the season and second of her career.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“Selfless, team-winning softball is the entire philosophy of what we do. How do we make our teammates’ job easier? I thought one through nine everyone was really locked in and ready to go. We have some positive things we’re seeing and it’s important everyone stays ready, because when opportunities come they will come quickly. Everyone is getting us ready for ACC play. That’s what this part of the season is all about – seeing who can do what and when and how. It’s to put ourselves in high-leverage situations, put ourselves in tough situations and compete. It’s going to be fun to finish the weekend out tomorrow with a couple of tough teams and head into spring break and ACC play from there.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia closes out the Party At Palmer Invitational with two games Sunday (March 1). The Cavaliers will face Bucknell at 12:30 p.m. and then face Michigan at 3 p.m. Admission to all regular-season home games is free.