No. 1 Virginia Holds Round One Lead at Southern Highlands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – No. 1 Virginia combined to a shoot a 11-under, 277 on Sunday (March 1) and is in first place after round one of the Southern Highlands Collegiate. Graduate student Paul Chang shot a 66 to match a career best and sits atop the individual leaderboard.
Chang totaled eight birdies, the most of any player in the field and fired a 66 in the first round for the second consecutive tournament. It marked the third time he matched his career low (2024 Inverness Collegiate & 2026 Puerto Rico Classic). Chang has a one-shot lead over Harry Takis (San Diego State) and Jackson Koivun (Auburn), the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd individual rankings, respectively.
Senior Ben James, the No. 3 player in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd rankings, is tied for fourth after he carded a 4-under 68. His day featured an eagle on the third hole of the day, a 620-yard par five. He was 5-under on the course’s four par fives on the day, the best of any player in the field. James is one of six players to shoot a 68 or better and is within two shots of the lead.
Making his third start for the Cavaliers in the 2025-26 season, sophomore Maxi Puregger was 1-under on the day with a 71. It was his seventh round under par this season, matching his total for the entirety of 2024-25. Just one stroke behind him was junior Josh Duangmanee who was shot an even-par 72.
UP NEXT
Round two of the Southern Highlands Collegiate is scheduled for Monday (March 2) with tee times beginning at noon ET.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- A Cavalier has shot a 66 or better in all four competitive rounds this spring.
- The Cavaliers are among nine nationally ranked teams in the field at Southern Highlands including the top four in the country (No. 1 UVA, No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 Florida & No. 4 Texas)
LEADERBOARD
|
PL.
|
TEAM
|
RD 1
|
TO PAR
|
1.
|
Virginia
|
277
|
-11
|
2.
|
Auburn
|
282
|
-6
|
3T.
|
Washington
|
283
|
-5
|
3T.
|
Florida
|
283
|
-5
|
5.
|
Illinois
|
287
|
-1
|
6T.
|
Texas A&M
|
288
|
E
|
6T.
|
Pepperdine
|
288
|
E
|
8.
|
Texas
|
290
|
+2
|
T9.
|
UCLA
|
292
|
+4
|
T9.
|
Georgia
|
292
|
+4
|
T9.
|
UNLV
|
292
|
+4
|
T12.
|
New Mexico
|
293
|
+5
|
T12.
|
San Diego State
|
293
|
+5
|
T12.
|
South Carolina
|
293
|
+5
|
15.
|
Oklahoma
|
298
|
+10
VIRGINIA
|
PL.
|
PLAYER
|
RD 1
|
TO PAR
|
1.
|
66
|
-6
|
T4.
|
69
|
-3
|
T20.
|
71
|
-1
|
T27.
|
72
|
E
|
T32.
|
73
|
+1