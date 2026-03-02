No. 1 Virginia Holds Round One Lead at Southern Highlands

No. 1 Virginia Holds Round One Lead at Southern HighlandsNo. 1 Virginia Holds Round One Lead at Southern Highlands
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

by Scott Fitzgerald

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – No. 1 Virginia combined to a shoot a 11-under, 277 on Sunday (March 1) and is in first place after round one of the Southern Highlands Collegiate. Graduate student Paul Chang shot a 66 to match a career best and sits atop the individual leaderboard.

Chang totaled eight birdies, the most of any player in the field and fired a 66 in the first round for the second consecutive tournament. It marked the third time he matched his career low (2024 Inverness Collegiate & 2026 Puerto Rico Classic). Chang has a one-shot lead over Harry Takis (San Diego State) and Jackson Koivun (Auburn), the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd individual rankings, respectively.

Senior Ben James, the No. 3 player in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd rankings, is tied for fourth after he carded a 4-under 68. His day featured an eagle on the third hole of the day, a 620-yard par five. He was 5-under on the course’s four par fives on the day, the best of any player in the field. James is one of six players to shoot a 68 or better and is within two shots of the lead.

Making his third start for the Cavaliers in the 2025-26 season, sophomore Maxi Puregger was 1-under on the day with a 71. It was his seventh round under par this season, matching his total for the entirety of 2024-25. Just one stroke behind him was junior Josh Duangmanee who was shot an even-par 72.

UP NEXT

Round two of the Southern Highlands Collegiate is scheduled for Monday (March 2) with tee times beginning at noon ET.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • A Cavalier has shot a 66 or better in all four competitive rounds this spring.
  • The Cavaliers are among nine nationally ranked teams in the field at Southern Highlands including the top four in the country (No. 1 UVA, No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 Florida & No. 4 Texas)

LEADERBOARD 

PL. 

TEAM 

RD 1 

TO PAR 

1. 

Virginia 

277

-11

2. 

Auburn

282

-6

3T. 

Washington

283

-5

3T. 

Florida 

283

-5

5. 

Illinois

287

-1 

6T. 

Texas A&M

288

E

6T. 

Pepperdine

288

E

8. 

Texas

290

+2

T9. 

UCLA

292

+4 

T9. 

 Georgia

292

+4

T9. 

 UNLV

292

+4 

T12. 

New Mexico

293

+5

T12. 

San Diego State

293

+5

T12. 

South Carolina

293

+5 

15.

Oklahoma

298

+10

 

VIRGINIA 

PL. 

PLAYER 

RD 1 

TO PAR 

1.

Paul Chang 

66

-6

T4.

Ben James

69

-3

T20.

Maxi Puregger 

71

-1

T27.

Josh Duangmanee 

72

E

T32.

Bryan Lee 

73

+1

 