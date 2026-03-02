No. 1 Virginia Holds Round One Lead at Southern Highlands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – No. 1 Virginia combined to a shoot a 11-under, 277 on Sunday (March 1) and is in first place after round one of the Southern Highlands Collegiate. Graduate student Paul Chang shot a 66 to match a career best and sits atop the individual leaderboard.

Chang totaled eight birdies, the most of any player in the field and fired a 66 in the first round for the second consecutive tournament. It marked the third time he matched his career low (2024 Inverness Collegiate & 2026 Puerto Rico Classic). Chang has a one-shot lead over Harry Takis (San Diego State) and Jackson Koivun (Auburn), the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd individual rankings, respectively.

Senior Ben James, the No. 3 player in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd rankings, is tied for fourth after he carded a 4-under 68. His day featured an eagle on the third hole of the day, a 620-yard par five. He was 5-under on the course’s four par fives on the day, the best of any player in the field. James is one of six players to shoot a 68 or better and is within two shots of the lead.

Making his third start for the Cavaliers in the 2025-26 season, sophomore Maxi Puregger was 1-under on the day with a 71. It was his seventh round under par this season, matching his total for the entirety of 2024-25. Just one stroke behind him was junior Josh Duangmanee who was shot an even-par 72.

UP NEXT

Round two of the Southern Highlands Collegiate is scheduled for Monday (March 2) with tee times beginning at noon ET.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

A Cavalier has shot a 66 or better in all four competitive rounds this spring.

The Cavaliers are among nine nationally ranked teams in the field at Southern Highlands including the top four in the country (No. 1 UVA, No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 Florida & No. 4 Texas)

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 TO PAR 1. Virginia 277 -11 2. Auburn 282 -6 3T. Washington 283 -5 3T. Florida 283 -5 5. Illinois 287 -1 6T. Texas A&M 288 E 6T. Pepperdine 288 E 8. Texas 290 +2 T9. UCLA 292 +4 T9. Georgia 292 +4 T9. UNLV 292 +4 T12. New Mexico 293 +5 T12. San Diego State 293 +5 T12. South Carolina 293 +5 15. Oklahoma 298 +10

VIRGINIA