No. 18 Hoos Head To Radford For Tuesday Tilt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia softball team (19-1) heads out on the road Tuesday (March 3) with a midweek matchup at Radford (5-10). First pitch is set for 2 p.m.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Tuesday’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided for the contest and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates through the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia is riding a 19-game win streak dating back to the season-opener.

The Hoos are coming off a 7-0 week that included a walk-off win over Michigan on Sunday as the Cavaliers rallied with a four-run seventh inning to take the 5-4 victory over the Wolverines.

Hannah Weismer delivered her first walk-off hit as the freshman drove in the winning run in a 5-4 victory against Michigan to cap the seventh-inning rally. She also homered three times on the week.

It was the sixth game against a Big 10 team for the Cavaliers who are 6-0 combined against Maryland (2-0), Ohio State (2-0) and Michigan (2-0).

Bella Cabral was on fire at the plate, hitting .688 with six home runs, 10 runs scored and 13 RBI on the week. She also drew eight walks and was hit by pitch twice for 10 free bases and an .808 on base percentage.

Courtney Layne continues to deliver in the circle, holding a season ERA of 0.73 and a 7-0 record after picking up two wins in relief over Michigan this past week.

Macee Eaton continues to lead the Hoos with 28 RBI and a .462 batting average from the three-spot in the lineup.

ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will stay on the road this weekend, opening ACC play with a three-game set at North Carolina. The weekend series begins at 6 p.m. on Friday (March 6), and continues at 1 p.m. on Saturday (March 7) and concludes at noon on Sunday (March 8).