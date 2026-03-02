No. 18 Virginia Walks Off Michigan To Sweep Sunday Action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia softball team (19-1) started the day with a shutout and closed it with a walk-off as the Cavaliers defeated Bucknell and Michigan at Palmer Park on Sunday (March 1).



The Hoos blanked Bucknell (1-13) by a score of 7-0 before walking off Michigan (15-5) with a four-run rally in the seventh inning.



The Cavaliers ran their win streak out to 19 games with the pair of victories on Sunday afternoon.

Bella Cabral hit her sixth home run in seven games and has a team-leading eight home runs on the season after her home run against Bucknell.

Courtney Layne picked up her second win of the weekend on Sunday, serving as the pitcher of record in both wins over Michigan on the weekend. She is now 7-0 on the season and lowered her season ERA to 0.73.

Freshman Hannah Weismer’s hit in the seventh inning against Michigan was the first walk-off of her career.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We asked so much of this team with six games in the last four games; it’s a lot physically, emotionally and mentally. We’re really proud of how they handled the whole week and finished the weekend. Michigan is a great team. We’ve played some gritty softball and that’s a gritty win. It took everyone to get it done. I’m proud of the pitching effort giving us a chance and keeping us in that ballgame. Alex Call came out and got the big double in the seventh to get the momentum rolling for us.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action on Tuesday (March 3) with a 2 p.m. contest at Radford. The Cavaliers will then continue to play on the road over the weekend, opening ACC play with a three-game series at North Carolina.