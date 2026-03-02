Javascript is required.
March 02, 2026
Softball at Party at Palmer: Photo Gallery
by Jamie Holt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - The Virginia Softball Team during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Kamyria Woody-Giggetts (6) and Jaiden Griffith (24) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Eden Bigham (14) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Eden Bigham (14) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Bella Cabral (30) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Macee Eaton (19) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Taylor Smith (13) and Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Jade Hylton (10) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Kassidy Hudson (8) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Bella Cabral (30) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Alex Call (9) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Courtney Layne (3) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Jaiden Griffith (24) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Jaiden Griffith (24) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Kelsey Hackett (1) and Associate Head Coach Jeff Tylka during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Courtney Layne (3) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) and Alex Call (9) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Jaiden Griffith (24) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Bella Cabral (30) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - The Virginia Softball Team during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics