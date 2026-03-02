Softball at Party at Palmer: Photo GallerySoftball at Party at Palmer: Photo Gallery

Softball at Party at Palmer: Photo Gallery

by Jamie Holt
0001_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - The Virginia Softball Team during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0002_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Kamyria Woody-Giggetts (6) and Jaiden Griffith (24) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0003_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Eden Bigham (14) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0004_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Eden Bigham (14) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0005_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0006_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Bella Cabral (30) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0007_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Macee Eaton (19) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0008_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Taylor Smith (13) and Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0009_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Jade Hylton (10) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0010_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Kassidy Hudson (8) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0011_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Bella Cabral (30) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0012_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0013_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Alex Call (9) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0014_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Courtney Layne (3) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0015_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Jaiden Griffith (24) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0016_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Jaiden Griffith (24) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0017_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Kelsey Hackett (1) and Associate Head Coach Jeff Tylka during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0018_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Courtney Layne (3) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0019_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) and Alex Call (9) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0020_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0021_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0022_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Hannah Weismer (12) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0023_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Jaiden Griffith (24) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0024_20260227_SB_Gallery_Party
0025_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - Bella Cabral (30) during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0026_20260227_SB_Gallery_PartyCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27 - The Virginia Softball Team during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Michigan Wolverines at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo by Ewan Speicher/Virginia Athletics
0027_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0028_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0029_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0030_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0031_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0032_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0033_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0034_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0035_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0036_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0037_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0038_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0039_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0040_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0041_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0042_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0043_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0044_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0045_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0046_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0047_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0048_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0049_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0050_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0051_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0052_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0053_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0054_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0055_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0056_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0057_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0058_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0059_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0060_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0061_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0062_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0063_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0064_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0065_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0066_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0067_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0068_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0069_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0070_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0071_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0072_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0073_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0074_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0075_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0076_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party
0077_20260301_SB_Gallery_Party