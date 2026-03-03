CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 20 Virginia women's lacrosse team (2-4, 1-1 ACC) travels to face No. 21 Pitt (3-2, 2-1 ACC) on Wednesday, March 4 at 2 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will stream live on ACCNX

Live stats will also be available

GAME NOTES

Virginia is No. 20 in this week's IWLCA Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. Pitt is No. 21 in the IWLCA and No. 22 by Inside Lacrosse

The Cavaliers rank fifth in the nation in clearing percentage (.959, 93-of-97)

UVA is third in the ACC and 20th in the nation in free position efficiency (.567, 17-of-30).

Junior midfielder Kate Galica won 11 draw controls against Stanford, her second double-digit draw game of the season. She had 11 games with double-digit draws last season

Galica is now 11 draws away from becoming UVA's career draws control leader. She needs 10 draws to tie Aubrey Williams (2021-23) for the program record (332) and 11 to break the record. She already owns the program records for draws in a game (17) and draws in a single season (179)

Junior attacker Madison Alaimo is fourth in the ACC in points per game (4.50) and second in assists per game (2.67). Her assists per game rank 19th in the nation

Virginia is 4-0 all-time against the Panthers

FUTURE SCHEDULE NOTE: The Friday, April 3 game against UNC has been moved up to a 4 pm start

