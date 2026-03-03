CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior third baseman Bella Cabral of the No. 16 Virginia softball team snagged Louisville Slugger/NFCA D1 Player of the Week and ACC Player of the Week honors it was announced by both organizations on Tuesday (March 3).

She is the first Virginia player to garner Player of the Week honors from the NFCA.



Cabral paced the Cavaliers at the plate last week, hitting at a .688 clip with 10 runs scored and 13 RBI. She hit six home runs and posted a 2.621 OPS as she held a 1.813 slugging percentage and a .808 on base percentage. In addition to her 11 hits, she drew eight walks and was hit by pitch twice for 10 free bases.



The junior homered twice each in win over Longwood and George Mason to start the week. Against George Mason she hit a three-run home run to erase a 2-0 deficit in the first inning and then homered again in the sixth to give Virginia two-run edge on the way to a 9-6 win.



In the first game of the weekend against Michigan, Cabral drove in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning and homered in the sixth to cap a 6-2 victory over the Wolverines. She was also hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of game two against Michigan to keep a rally alive as the Hoos scored four runs in the inning for a 5-4 walk-off victory.



She helped the Hoos go 7-0 on the week and run Virginia’s win streak to 19 straight games.