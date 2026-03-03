CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Dylan Dietrich has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday (March 3).

Dietrich, who entered the week at No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings, toppled SMU's then-No. 1 Trevor Svajda in Virginia's 4-2 victory over the Mustangs on Sunday. After dropping the first set 6-3, Dietrich took the second 6-1 to force a third, which he won 6-3 to secure the victory.

It was the highest-ranked victory of Dietrich’s career and thus propelled him to claim the No. 1 spot in the ITA singles rankings for the first time in his career. He is the eighth player in program history to sit atop the singles rankings.

Dietrich and senior Måns Dahlberg were crowned NCAA Doubles National Champions in November and claimed the No. 1 doubles ranking on November 25. He is the third player in program history to reach a No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles in his career, joining Somdev Devvarman (2007) and Jarmere Jenkins (2013).

This is Dietrich's fourth time being named the ACC Player of the Week in his career. He earned the honor in January following two ranked wins at No. 3 TCU and No. 2 Texas, as well as twice in 2024-25.