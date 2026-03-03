Kymora Johnson Named to All-ACC First Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. — Virginia third year guard Kymora Johnson has been named an All-ACC First Team selection following a vote by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday (March 3).

Johnson is the first UVA player to earn All‑ACC honors in three straight seasons since Monica Wright accomplished the feat from 2008–10. She was a first‑team selection in 2024–25 after earning second‑team and all‑freshman honors in 2023–24.

Averaging 19.3 points per game, Johnson leads the Cavaliers and ranks second in the ACC. She has paced UVA in scoring in 20 games this season, including 12 against ACC opponents. Johnson set a single‑game program record with 10 three‑pointers against Winthrop and later broke the Cavaliers’ single‑season mark with 86 made threes. Her 214 career three‑pointers place her just six shy of Tora Suber’s program record (220).

Johnson leads the ACC and ranks No. 15 in NCAA Division I averaging 6.0 assists per game and is one of three players in Division I to average at least 19 points and six assists per game this season. She surpassed 1,600 career points in the final game of the regular season, the 93rd game of her career. Johnson ranks 11th in program history with 1,622 points and is just the fourth Division I player this century to reach at least 1,600 career points, and 500 career assists through 93 games joining Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) and Dequesha McClanahan (Winthrop).

Up next, Johnson and the eighth-seeded Cavaliers (19-10, 11-7 ACC) take on ninth-seeded Clemson (20-9, 11-7 ACC) in the second round of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday (March 6). Tipoff from Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. is set for 11 a.m. on ACC Network.

2025-26 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team (as voted on by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel)

Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo

Rookie of the Year: Uche Izoje, Syracuse

Coach of the Year: Kara Lawson, Duke

Sixth Player of the Year: Imari Berry, Louisville

Most Improved Player Cassandre Prosper, Notre Dame

All-ACC First Team

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Toby Fournier, Duke

Kymora Johnson, Virginia

Khamil Pierre, NC State

Zoe Brooks, NC State

Uche Izoje, Syracuse

Laura Ziegler, Louisville

Taina Mair, Duke

Ra Shaya Kyle, Miami

Talayah Walker, Georgia Tech

All-ACC Second Team

Nyla Harris, North Carolina

Lulu Twidale, California

Ashlon Jackson, Duke

Tajianna Roberts, Louisville

Nunu Agara, Stanford

Carleigh Wenzel, Virginia Tech

Mia Moore, Clemson

Indya Nivar, North Carolina

Cassandre Prosper, Notre Dame

Imari Berry, Louisville

All-Defensive Team

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Toby Fournier, Duke

Uche Izoje, Syracuse

Indya Nivar, North Carolina

Taina Mair, Duke

Brianna Turnage, Georgia Tech

All-Freshman Team

Uche Izoje, Syracuse

Lara Somfai, Stanford

Arianna Roberson, Duke

Nyla Brooks, North Carolina

Theresa Hagans, Pitt

Milan Brown, Wake Forest

