No. 16 Virginia Wins 20th Straight Game Tuesday At Radford

RADFORD, Va. – The No. 16 Virginia softball team (20-1) won its 20th straight game on Tuesday (March 3) as the Cavaliers claimed a pitcher’s duel 2-0 at Radford (5-11).



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia scored first with a single run in the third. Kelsey Hackett delivered an RBI single to left that scored Jade Hylton from third. Hylton reached with single to open the frame and promptly stole second to be in scoring position for the Hackett hit.



The Cavaliers doubled the lead to 2-0 with a leadoff home run to left field from Hannah Weismer in the fourth.



Eden Bigham (7-0) picked up the win, scattering two hits with four strikeouts through 4.0 innings of work in the start. Courtney Layne picked up the save, her second of the season, as she closed out the game allowing one hit with five strikeouts over the final 3.0 innings.



Dakota Redmon (3-4) took the loss, allowing the two runs on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.



NOTING THE HOOS

Hannah Weismer’s fourth-inning home run was her fourth of the season – all in the last eight games.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“It’s going to be important for us to find multiple ways to win. I love that part of (the early part of the season). The pitching staff has been throwing phenomenally. That’s been a huge piece to our success. It’s just different people on different days. It’s dinks and dunks some days and others it’s home runs or situational hitting. Radford played really well and their pitcher threw it really well and challenged us. We tip our caps to her.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues play on the road this weekend, opening ACC play at North Carolina with a three-game set. The series kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday (March 6) and continues with games at 1 p.m. and noon on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.