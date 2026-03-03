Three Cavaliers in Top Three After Day Two in Vegas

Three Cavaliers in Top Three After Day Two in VegasThree Cavaliers in Top Three After Day Two in Vegas

by Scott Fitzgerald

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – No. 1 Virginia maintained its overall lead and currently own a two-stroke advantage over second-place Auburn after 36 holes at the Southern Highlands Collegiate. UVA has three players in the top three including the individual leader, Paul Chang.

Chang remains in the lead and currently sits at 7-under for the tournament after shooting a 71 in second round action. He has a one-shot lead over Texas’ Christian Mass going into the final 18 holes. Chang had three birdies and two bogeys on the day.

Junior Josh Duangmanee surged 24 spots up the leaderboard and is tied for third after firing a 67 in the second round. He caught fire on the back nine with birdies on four of his final seven holes. The 67 was tied with PJ Maybank III (Oklahoma), Trevor Gutschewski (Florida) and Logan Reilly (Auburn) for the lowest round of the day.

Ben James held steady with a 1-under, 71 and is in a three-way tie with Duangmanee and Jack Turner (Florida) for third place at 5-under. James is seeking his fifth top-three finish in five starts this season. Senior Bryan Lee rounded out the Virginia scorers with a 3-over 75.

As a team, the Cavaliers were one of three teams to shoot under par, with a 4-under 284 in round two. Only Auburn (7-under, 281) and Oklahoma (6-under, 282) managed to stay in the red on Monday.

UP NEXT

The third and final round is set for Tuesday (March 3) at Southern Highlands Golf Club. The first tee times of the day are set for noon ET. Live scoring is available via Scoreboard powered by Clippd: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239597/scoring/team

ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • Duangmanee has posted a round in the 60s in four of his five competitive rounds this spring.
  • With a 71 on Monday, James recorded his 97th career round of par or better.
  • Through 36 holes, the Cavaliers have the second most birdies (39) and the fewest bogeys (24) of any team in the field.

LEADERBOARD 

PL. 

TEAM 

RD 1 

RD 2

TO PAR 

1. 

Virginia 

277

284

-15

2. 

Auburn

282

281

-13

3. 

Washington

283

291

-2

4. 

Illinois

287

287

E

5. 

Florida 

283

295

+2

6. 

Texas

290

289

+3

T7. 

Texas A&M

288

292

+4

T7.

Oklahoma

298

282

+4

T9. 

Pepperdine

288

297

+9

T9. 

San Diego State

293

292

+9

T11. 

UCLA

292

296

+12 

T11. 

New Mexico

293

295

+12

T13. 

Georgia

292

297

+13

T13. 

South Carolina

293

296

+13 

15. 

UNLV

292

305

+21 

VIRGINIA 

PL. 

PLAYER 

RD 1 

RD 2

TO PAR 

1.

Paul Chang 

66

71

-7

T3.

Ben James

69

71

-5

T3.

Josh Duangmanee 

72

67

-5

T43.

Bryan Lee 

73

75

+3

T60.

Maxi Puregger 

71

80

+8