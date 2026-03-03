Three Cavaliers in Top Three After Day Two in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – No. 1 Virginia maintained its overall lead and currently own a two-stroke advantage over second-place Auburn after 36 holes at the Southern Highlands Collegiate. UVA has three players in the top three including the individual leader, Paul Chang.

Chang remains in the lead and currently sits at 7-under for the tournament after shooting a 71 in second round action. He has a one-shot lead over Texas’ Christian Mass going into the final 18 holes. Chang had three birdies and two bogeys on the day.

Junior Josh Duangmanee surged 24 spots up the leaderboard and is tied for third after firing a 67 in the second round. He caught fire on the back nine with birdies on four of his final seven holes. The 67 was tied with PJ Maybank III (Oklahoma), Trevor Gutschewski (Florida) and Logan Reilly (Auburn) for the lowest round of the day.

Ben James held steady with a 1-under, 71 and is in a three-way tie with Duangmanee and Jack Turner (Florida) for third place at 5-under. James is seeking his fifth top-three finish in five starts this season. Senior Bryan Lee rounded out the Virginia scorers with a 3-over 75.

As a team, the Cavaliers were one of three teams to shoot under par, with a 4-under 284 in round two. Only Auburn (7-under, 281) and Oklahoma (6-under, 282) managed to stay in the red on Monday.

UP NEXT

The third and final round is set for Tuesday (March 3) at Southern Highlands Golf Club. The first tee times of the day are set for noon ET. Live scoring is available via Scoreboard powered by Clippd: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239597/scoring/team

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Duangmanee has posted a round in the 60s in four of his five competitive rounds this spring.

With a 71 on Monday, James recorded his 97th career round of par or better.

Through 36 holes, the Cavaliers have the second most birdies (39) and the fewest bogeys (24) of any team in the field.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 RD 2 TO PAR 1. Virginia 277 284 -15 2. Auburn 282 281 -13 3. Washington 283 291 -2 4. Illinois 287 287 E 5. Florida 283 295 +2 6. Texas 290 289 +3 T7. Texas A&M 288 292 +4 T7. Oklahoma 298 282 +4 T9. Pepperdine 288 297 +9 T9. San Diego State 293 292 +9 T11. UCLA 292 296 +12 T11. New Mexico 293 295 +12 T13. Georgia 292 297 +13 T13. South Carolina 293 296 +13 15. UNLV 292 305 +21

VIRGINIA