Cavaliers Drop Series Opener To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Virginia baseball team (10-2) fell on Tuesday night (March 3) to the Charlotte 49ers (8-3) by a score of 14-0 in seven innings at Hayes Stadium.

Charlotte scored seven runs over the opening two innings on Tuesday evening before adding another seven over the final four frames.

Both of Virginia’s base knocks on the day belonged to senior outfielder Harrison Didawick, including a double to right field in the seventh. UVA starter Michael Yeager was tagged with the loss for the Cavaliers.