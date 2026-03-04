Cavaliers Drop Series Opener To Charlotte

HOW IT HAPPENED
- Charlotte opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when a leadoff double came around to score on an RBI single through the right side.
- An inning later, the 49ers plated six runs in the frame, including a grand slam off the bat of Dylan Koontz that made it a 7-0 game with two in the books.
- The 49ers scored a pair of runs in each of the next three innings to make a 13-0 contest after five innings.
- Charlotte’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth in the form of an RBI single to center field for Cody Gunderson.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- AJ Gracia was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning to extend his team-best on-base streak to 12 games.
- Tuesday marked the first time that Virginia was shut out since March 11, 2023, against North Carolina.
FROM HEAD COACH CHRIS POLLARD
“First and foremost, credit to Charlotte; they played exceptionally well. They came out from the very first batter of the ballgame and punched us in the mouth and we did not have a good response. Credit to them, they continued to pour it on. This will be a good gut check for us. This game has presented a really good opportunity to see how we get off the mat, an opportunity with how quickly we can flush poor performances. There is a lot to be excited about in terms of tomorrow to see how this club responds.”
UP NEXT
The Cavaliers and 49ers will close out the midweek series on Wednesday (March 4) in Kannapolis, N.C., at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and will be on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers’ YouTube channel.