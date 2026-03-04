Malcolm Brogdon on Inside Virginia Athletics with Carla Williams
Cavalier men's basketball great and nine-year NBA Veteran Malcolm Brogdon joins Carla Williams and John Freeman to talk about Virginia men's basketball, lessons learned from legendary coach Tony Bennett and how UVA made an impact on his life.
- Episode Transcript (PDF) Opens in a new window
- Episode Transcript (docx) Opens in a new window
Inside Virginia Athletics with Carla Williams - Episode 6 (Malcolm Brogdon)
Mar 04, 2026
1800 min
