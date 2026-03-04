No. 6 Virginia Set to Compete For Howe Cup in CSA National Team Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (11-5) will be competing for the Howe Cup at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships held March 5–8 at the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center in Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers open play against No. 11 Dartmouth on Thursday, March 5 at 3 p.m. in the round of 16. The winner will advance to face No. 3 Stanford in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE

Each match will use a 3-Court System.

The top 12 women's teams in the final regular-season CSA Rankings are playing for the Howe Cup in the CSA National Team Championships.

Top 4 ranked teams will receive a first round bye to the quarterfinals. Teams that lose in the Round of 16 will feed into the 1st Consolation, where they will compete for places nine through 12. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will feed into the 2nd Consolation, where they will compete for places five through eight.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live Streams for all courts will be available through the CSA YouTube Channel.

Live Scoring will be available.

CAVALIER NOTES