CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Tuesday (March 3) the participants for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Ark. at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14. Virginia qualified six individuals and the men’s distance medley relay team.



Men's Individual Qualifiers:

At the ACC Indoor Championships, Davis finished fourth in the men's weight throw with his mark of 22.50m/73-10 and earned second team All-ACC. With his performance, Davis contributed to the Cavaliers total of 23 points in the men's weight throw event at the ACC Indoor Championships. Davis has had a successful season in the ring as the senior threw a new personal best and Virginia No. 3 all-time mark of 23.04m/75-7.25 to finish third at the Tyson Invitational. He kickstarted the season winning the event at the Hokie Invitational (22.85m/74-11.75) and the Brant Tolsma Elite Invitational (22.55m/73.11.75) for which earned him ACC Field Athlete of the Week accolades. Davis is one of three Virginia throwers to be ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA this season in the men's weight throw.

Edson recently earned finished fourth at the ACC Indoor Championships in the men's 800-meters clocking 1:47.65 and earned second team All-ACC honors. His first season as a Cavalier was highlighted by winning the 800-meter invitational section at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Edson ran a new personal best of 1:46.48 to become No. 2 all-time in program history. The multiple time American East Champion as a transfer from UMBC, the junior is set to make his first appearance at the NCAA Indoor championships.

Martin defended his title in the men's 3000-meters at the ACC Indoor Championships clocking 7:43.18 in the first of two heats. The senior also finished runner-up in the men's 5000-meters clocking 13:41.66 and led the Cavaliers to a 2-3 finish as Nathan Mountain earned the bronze medal in 13:43.18. For his performance, Martin earned first team All-ACC honors in both events. At the BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, the Warminster, Pa. native broke his own school record running a new personal best of 13:05.57 for 5000-meters which was good for third place. Martin returns to the NCAA Indoor Championships as the NCAA runner-up in the men's 3000-meters and the NCAA Champion in the DMR.

The 2025 ACC men's weight throw champion, Nubbe earned the bronze medal at the 2026 ACC Indoor Championships with his mark of 22.56m/74-0.25. With his performance, Nubbe contributed to the Cavaliers total of 23 points in the men's weight throw event at the ACC Indoor Championships. The senior kickstarted the season winning the Virginia Tech Invitational (23.24m/76-3) and the Doc Hale Invitational (23.80m/78-1) which earned him ACC Field Athlete of the Week honors. Nubbe is one of three Virginia throwers to be ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA this season in the men's weight throw.

In his first season as a Cavalier, Polychroniou made an impact immediately as the former USC Trojan won the men's weight throw at the ACC Indoor Championships with a new personal best mark of 23.06m/75-8. His mark ranks No. 2 all-time in program history. With his performance, Nubbe contributed to the Cavaliers total of 23 points in the men's weight throw event at the ACC Indoor Championships and kept the title in Charlottesville. An impressive season began with two runner-up finishes at the Brant Tolsma Elite Invitational (21.84m/71-8) and Doc Hale Invitational (23.01m/75-6). Set to make his NCAA Indoor Championships debut, Polychroniou is one of three Virginia throwers to be ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA this season in the men's weight throw.



Women's Individual Qualifiers:

At the ACC Indoor Championships, David earned the bronze medal in the women's mile clocking 4:33.24 and garnered first team All-ACC accolades. David recorded the second fastest qualifying mark of 4:35.67 to win her heat in the prelims. The junior was also a member of the women's DMR team that finished sixth clocking 11:09.84. The Olney, Ill. native's season was highlighted by a personal best and Virginia No. 2 time of 4:28.10 in the women's mile at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. She also opened the season with a personal best and Virginia No. 4 performance in the women's 3000-meters (9:16.09) at the BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. David is set to make her first NCAA Indoor Championships appearance.



Men's Relay Qualifiers:

Distance Medley Relay (DMR)





Virginia also qualified the Men's DMR team which ran 9:16.75 at the 2026 Saucony Battle for Boston Last Chance meet. The relay team consisted of Nate Mountain, Anders Felts Tyler Edson , and Gary Martin . With their time, the quartet ranks No. 5 in the NCAA this season.

Virginia NCAA Indoor Championships Notes