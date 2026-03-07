Virginia Set For ACC Championships On Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team will hit the mat in the hunt for a team and individual championships on Sunday (March 8) as the ACC Wrestling Champions get underway at Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All rounds and mats of the ACC Championships will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. The championship round will also be broadcast on ACC Network. Fans can also get updates throughout the day by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).



TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

10 a.m. ET

Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (First Round - Mat 1) | ACCNX

Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (First Round - Mat 2) | ACCNX

1 p.m. ET

Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Quarterfinals - Mat 1) | ACCNX

Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Quarterfinals - Mat 2) | ACCNX

2 p.m. ET

Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (Semifinals - Mat 1) | ACCNX

Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (Semifinals - Mat 2) | ACCNX

4:30 p.m. ET

Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Semifinals - Mat 1) | ACCNX

Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Semifinals - Mat 2) | ACCNX

6 p.m. ET

Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Finals - Mat 1) | ACCNX

Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Finals - Mat 2) | ACCNX

ACC Network – 8 p.m. ET

Championship Rounds | ACC Network & ACCNX

VIRGINIA LINEUP (NCAA Allocations at weight class)

125: No. 6 seed Keyveon Roller (5)

133: No. 6 seed Marlon Yarbrough (3)

141: No. 6 seed Gable Porter (5)

149: No. 5 seed Wynton Denkins (4)

157: No. 5 seed Colton Washleski (4)

165: No. 6 seed Michael Murphy (4)

174: No. 5 seed Nick Hamilton (3)

184: No. 6 seed Griffin Gammell (4)

197: No. 6 seed Steven Burrell Jr. (3)

285: No. 5 seed Brenan Morgan (4)

NOTING THE HOOS