Virginia Set For ACC Championships On Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team will hit the mat in the hunt for a team and individual championships on Sunday (March 8) as the ACC Wrestling Champions get underway at Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
All rounds and mats of the ACC Championships will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. The championship round will also be broadcast on ACC Network. Fans can also get updates throughout the day by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
10 a.m. ET
Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (First Round - Mat 1) | ACCNX
Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (First Round - Mat 2) | ACCNX
1 p.m. ET
Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Quarterfinals - Mat 1) | ACCNX
Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Quarterfinals - Mat 2) | ACCNX
2 p.m. ET
Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (Semifinals - Mat 1) | ACCNX
Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (Semifinals - Mat 2) | ACCNX
4:30 p.m. ET
Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Semifinals - Mat 1) | ACCNX
Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Semifinals - Mat 2) | ACCNX
6 p.m. ET
Mat 1: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Finals - Mat 1) | ACCNX
Mat 2: ACC Wrestling Championship (Consolation Finals - Mat 2) | ACCNX
ACC Network – 8 p.m. ET
Championship Rounds | ACC Network & ACCNX
VIRGINIA LINEUP (NCAA Allocations at weight class)
125: No. 6 seed Keyveon Roller (5)
133: No. 6 seed Marlon Yarbrough (3)
141: No. 6 seed Gable Porter (5)
149: No. 5 seed Wynton Denkins (4)
157: No. 5 seed Colton Washleski (4)
165: No. 6 seed Michael Murphy (4)
174: No. 5 seed Nick Hamilton (3)
184: No. 6 seed Griffin Gammell (4)
197: No. 6 seed Steven Burrell Jr. (3)
285: No. 5 seed Brenan Morgan (4)
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia enters the ACC Championships with five wrestlers looking to make a return trip to the NCAA Championships. Nick Hamilton and Keyveon Roller both qualified for NCAAs a year ago, while Marlon Yarbrough qualified in the 2024 season. Wynton Denkins qualified as a wrestler at Campbell in 2025, while Colton Washleski qualified at Rider in 2024.
- Virginia looks to add an ACC Champion to the roster for the fourth consecutive season after Dylan Cedeno won the 141 pound title a year ago. Nick Hamilton won at 165 pounds in 2024, while Justin McCoy won the 165 pound title in 2023.
- The Hoos have three wrestlers ranked in the latest NCAA Coaches Rankings: Gable Porter (No. 29 at 141), Wynton Denkins (No. 31 at 149) and Colton Washleski (No. 26 at 157).
- Cavaliers have wrestled tough schedules this season, resulting in ? wrestlers ranked in the NCAA RPI: Keyveon Roller (No. 26 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 27 at 141), Wynton Denkins (No. 32 at 149), Colton Washleski (No. 15 at 157), Michael Murphy (No. 37 at 165), Griffin Gammell (No. 29 at 184), Steven Burrell Jr. (No. 38 at 197) and Brenan Morgan (No. 41 at 285).