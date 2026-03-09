Washleski Takes Third At ACC Championships

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Graduate transfer Colton Washleski took third place at 157 pounds to lead the Virginia wrestling team in competition at the ACC Championships held in Cassell Coliseum on Sunday (March 8).



He was one of three Virginia wrestlers to lock up an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships by virtue of his finish at the championship event.



NOTING THE HOOS

Washleski earned his second bid to the NCAA Championships – the first as a Cavalier – by locking up a third-place finish at 157 pounds with a win over fourth-seeded Laird Root of North Carolina.

Gable Porter locked up his first bid to the NCAA Championships, finishing fourth at 141 pounds.

Brenan Morgan advanced to the semifinals before falling to the top seed and moving to the consolation bracket where he earned his automatic bid to the NCAA Championships by finishing fourth overall.

The NCAA Championships will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Field House from March 19-21.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“Today was a crazy day. A lot of emotions at this thing every year. I’m really happy for the three guys that automatically qualified (for the NCAA Championships) and we’re hoping that we can get a couple more through the at-large bid process. We still have work to do; this season isn’t over. It’s time to get our guys ready for the NCAA tournament.”

125

No. 6 seed Keyveon Roller

R1: No. 3 seed Vincent Robinson (NCST) major dec. Roller, 10-2

Conso. R1: Roller tech fall No. 7 seed Spencer Von Savoye (Duke), 20-4 (6:12)

Conso. R2: No. 4 seed Kysen Terukina (UNC) dec. Roller, 4-1 (sv-1)

5th Place Match: No. 5 seed Tyler Chappell (Pitt) over Roller by injury default



133

No. 6 seed Marlon Yarbrough

R1: No. 3 seed Zach Redding (NCST) dec. Yarbrough, 6-1

Conso. R1: Yarbrough dec. No. 7 seed Riley Rowan (Duke), 7-0

Conso. R2: No. 4 seed Evan Tallmadge (Pitt) dec. Yarbrough, 5-3



141

No. 6 seed Gable Porter – NCAA Qualifier

R1: No. 3 seed Ryan Jack (NCST) dec. Porter, 9-3

Conso. R1: Porter major dec. No. 7 seed Raymond Adams (Duke), 11-3

Conso. R2: Porter dec. No. 5 seed Briar Priest (Pitt), 8-6

Third Place Match: No. 3 seed Ryan Jack (NCST) dec. Porter, 4-1 (sv-1)



149

No. 5 seed Wynton Denkins

R1: No. 4 seed Kade Brown (Pitt) dec. Denkins, 4-1

Conso. R2: No. 2 seed Aden Valencia (Stanford) dec. Denkins, 7-2



157

No. 5 seed Colton Washleski – Third Place – NCAA Qualifier

R1: No. 4 seed Laird Root (UNC) dec. Washleski (TB-1), 4-1

Conso. R2: Washleski dec. No. 3 seed Dylan Evans (Pitt), 5-2

Third Place Match: Washleski dec. No. 4 seed Laird Root (UNC), 4-2



165

No. 6 seed Michael Murphy

R1: No. 3 seed Mac Church (VT) dec. Murphy, 5-1

Conso. R1: Murphy dec. No. 7 seed Aurelius Dunbar (Duke), 2-1

Conso. R2: No. 1 seed Will Denny (NCST) dec. Murphy, 6-3

Fifth-Place Match: No. 5 seed Jared Keslar major dec. Murphy, 11-1*

*ACC only places 1st through 3rd for official placements



174

No. 5 seed Nick Hamilton

R1: No. 4 seed Sergio Desiante (VT) major dec. Hamilton, 9-1

Conso. R2: No. 6 seed Collin Carrigan (UNC) dec. Hamilton, 4-3



184

No. 6 seed Griffin Gammell

R1: No. 3 seed Jaden Bullock (VT) dec. Gammell, 2-0

Conso. R1: Gammell dec. No. 7 seed David Hussey (Duke), 6-5

Conso. R2: No. 1 seed Chase Kranitz (Pitt) dec. Gammell, 4-3



197

No. 6 seed Steven Burrell Jr.

R1: No. 3 seed Sonny Sasso (VT) pinned Burell Jr., 4:16

Conso. R1: Burrell Jr. pinned No. 7 seed Owen McGrory (Duke), 3:41

Conso. R2: No. 5 seed Robert Platt dec. Burrell Jr., 11-5



285

No. 5 seed Brenan Morgan – NCAA Qualifier

R1: Morgan major dec. No. 4 seed Connor Barket (Duke), 11-3

SF: No. 1 seed Isaac Trumble (NCST) major dec. Morgan, 13-2

Conso. R2: Morgan pinned No. 7 seed Luke Duthie (Stanford), 6:28