Cavaliers to Host 2026 Virginia Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program is set to host the 2026 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va. Thursday, April 16 through Saturday, April 18.



How to Follow

The Virginia Challenge will note be streamed. Links to the live stats and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Meet Details:

Meet Schedule

Live Results



Friday (4/17): Mark and Cynthia Lorenzoni Distance Carnival Dedication

Saturday (4/18): Senior Recognition at the conclusion of the meet



On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will make the trip to Philadelphia, Penn. to compete at the 2026 Penn Relays at Franklin Field Wednesday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25.