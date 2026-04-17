Cavaliers Open Competition at the 2026 Virginia Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program began competition in the men's and women's javelin throw at the 2026 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va. on Thursday (April 16).
Hoos Throwing the Javelin...
- In her season opener, Christiana Ellina threw for 47.85m/157-0 on her third throw of the competition to finish in fourth place.
- On her opening throw of the competition, Abigail Meckes threw for 46.55m/152-8 to finish sixth overall.
- In the men's javelin, Jayden McKeen finished in seventh place with his mark of 58.39m/191-7.
- Lincoln Massaro threw a new personal best of 51.35m/168-5 on his second attempt in the men's javelin competition.
Up Next
The Cavaliers continue competition at Lannigan Field at the 2026 Virginia Challenge on Friday (April 17) with action in the field events beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the women's hammer and track events set to begin at 3 p.m. with the women's 100-meter dash prelims. Friday's festivities include the dedicating of the distance carnival to Mark and Cynthia Lorenzoni at 7:30 p.m.