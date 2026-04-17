Irisarri, Tew and Torres Lara Named CSA All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men's squash freshman Juan Irisarri, senior JP Tew and sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara were named All-Americans in honors announced by the College Squash Association.

All three earned second-team honors. At the CSA Individual National Championships, Irisarri, Tew and Torres Lara each advanced to the round of 16.

This is Irisarri's first All-America honor. He finished the season with an 11-5 record playing at position one and was named MASC Men's Rookie of the Year in March.

This is Tew's second All-America honor, as he was also named to the second team last season. He went 11-7 on the season playing primarily at three.

Torres Lara also earns his first All-America honor. He posted a 13-2 record this season at position two and was named MASC Men's Player of the Year in March.

Irisarri and Torres Lara are the sixth and seventh players in program history to earn All-America honors, joining three-time first-team All-American Aly Hussein (2020-23), three-time second-teamer Omar El Torkey (2020-23), second-teamer Taha Dinana (2024), first teamer Karim Elbarbary (2025) and now two-time second-teamer JP Tew (2025-26).