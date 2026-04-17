Spring Football Finale Next for Hoos

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The football team that went through 15 practices at the University of Virginia last spring looked significantly different by the start of the training camp in August.

Not only did 16 freshmen join the program last summer, the Cavaliers added 13 transfers after the portal re-opened last April: seven defensive backs, three offensive linemen, one tailback, one defensive lineman and one tight end.

Fans who attend the Blue-White spring game Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium will get a better read on what the Wahoos will look like in the fall. There’s no longer a spring portal, which means Virginia’s roster won’t undergo many changes between now and the Aug. 29 season opener against NC State in Brazil.

Twenty-seven of the 29 transfers UVA picked up in the portal this year are already on Grounds and taking part in spring practice. The exceptions are defensive back Patrick Campbell and defensive end Ezekiel Larry, who are completing their undergraduate work this spring at Dartmouth and Yale, respectively.

As the Hoos wrap up spring ball, “you definitely don't have the questions in the secondary like you did last year,” head coach Tony Elliott said Thursday night at the Hardie Center.

Admission is free Saturday at Scott Stadium, where gates open at 2:30 p.m. The game starts at 3:30 p.m.

Get your 2026 Virginia Football poster at the Spring Game‼️



Team autographs on the field for all fans following the game#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/i9Xn9L7Aw7 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) April 17, 2026

Teams are allowed only three scrimmages in the spring, and Elliott said he’s eager see how a couple of position groups perform in the Saturday finale. “But for the most part,” he said, “you feel like you have a better idea of what you’ve got to work with as you get ready to prepare for the summer, as opposed to that uncertainty of knowing that you’ve got to bring in six guys on the back end.”

Formats of spring games often change, due to the availability of players and other factors. Elliott typically divides his roster into two teams that play a traditional game. This year, the game will pit the offense, in white, against the defense, which will wear blue jerseys.

Linebackers coach Mike Adams is overseeing the defense, and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb is in charge of the offense.

The quarterbacks will be off-limits to tacklers, but otherwise it will be a live scrimmage, Elliott said. The first-team offense will face the first-team defense, to be followed by the second-team units and, later, the third-team groups.

“We’re trying to simulate a game as much as possible,” Elliott said Thursday night after the 14th of his team’s 15 spring practices.

The scoring system for the offense will be standard: six points for a touchdown, three points for a field goal, one point for a PAT. On the other side of the ball, the defense will be awarded six points for forcing a turnover, three points for forcing a three-and-out, and one point for forcing a punt.

“So we're still going to make it very competitive,” Elliott said, “but it's just a little bit different format than what we've done in years past.