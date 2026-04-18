Mountain Sets Program, Meet and Facility Steeplechase Record at The Virginia Challenge

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The Cavaliers continue competition at Lannigan Field at the 2026 Virginia Challenge on Saturday (April 18) with action on the track beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the women's 5000-meters section 2 and action in the field events set to begin at 11:45 a.m. with the women's discus. At the conclusion of events on Saturday, the program will honor the senior class with a recognition and reception.