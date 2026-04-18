Virginia Spring Game Set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday

2026 TICKET INFORMATION

The Cavaliers will host six games at Scott Stadium, including ACC matchups against Syracuse (Oct. 10), Duke (Oct. 23 or 24), Cal (Nov. 14) and North Carolina (Nov. 21). Virginia will also host inaugural home series against nonconference opponents Norfolk State (Sept. 12) and Delaware (Sept. 26).

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can call the UVA ticket office (434) 924-UVA1) to select their specific seat locations. Season tickets start at $165 and fans have the option to sign up for an interest free installment plan.

SELECT YOUR SEAT

At this year’s spring game, representatives from the Virginia Ticket office will be on site to assist fans in selecting their seats for the 2026 season. For more information, call or text the ticket office (434) 924-UVA1.

CFB is pulling up to UVA Scott Stadium Spring Game, & trust us, you’ll want to find us.

🎁 Giveaways (a shot at a FREE fan package)

🎙️ 2-hour radio remote

👀 Student-athletes handing out koozies + print outs (BSB, LAX, SB venues)

We’re live by noon. Come find us! ✨ pic.twitter.com/QEdiaCRD3F — College Football Brasil (@CFB_Brasil_US) April 9, 2026

EQUIPMENT SALE

The annual UVA equipment sale will take place prior to the start of the game on the east side of the stadium. Fans can enter using the stadium’s East Gate. The sale includes used official Virginia licensed merchandise, including authentic football jerseys ($75). The sale will be CARD ONLY, no cash will be accepted.

An email will be sent to football season ticket holders, Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) and football alumni to gain access to the presale beginning at 2 p.m. Season ticket holders can also visit tables located on the east side of the stadium operated by the Virginia Ticket Office to pick up a paper Cav Pass for early entry.

The sale will be open to the public from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Spring Sale at the Spring Game‼️



Team issued gear and plenty of other items available before kickoff on the 18th#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/Zh5RurJ0GB — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) April 9, 2026

VIRGINIA ATHLETICS FOUNDATION

The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs. The Virginia Cavaliers closed the 2025 football season with record breaking achievements, historic milestones and an unwavering commitment to excellence. For the first time in program history, the Cavaliers won 11 games in a season. Off the field, UVA Football posted its highest fall GPA ever with a 3.2 and 14 student-athletes were named to the All-ACC Academic Football team. For more information on supporting the football program and our student-athletes, please visit Virginia Athletics Foundation or email vafweb@virginia.edu.