Virginia Spring Game Set for 3:30 p.m. SaturdayVirginia Spring Game Set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Virginia Spring Game Set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday

by Scott Fitzgerald

The 2026 Virginia football Spring Game will be played at Scott Stadium on Saturday (April 18) at 3:30 p.m. Admission to the game is free and open to the public.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2026 Virginia football Spring Game will be played at Scott Stadium on Saturday (April 18), starting at 3:30 p.m. Admission to the game is free and open to the public.

This year’s spring game will not be televised. The only way to get a sneak peek of the 2026 Cavaliers is to be in attendance. The annual event will conclude a spring schedule that features 15 practices allowable by the NCAA. Virginia completed its first week of spring practices on March 16.

Spring Game Timeline

1:00 PM Fan Fest (East B Lot)
2:00 PM Equipment Sale Begins
2:15 PM Wahoo Walk (Southeast Gate)
2:30 PM Gates Open
3:30 PM Kickoff
Postgame Autographs (on field)

FAN FEST & POSTGAME AUTOGRAPHS
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame fan fest on the east side of the stadium with inflatables, vendors, live music, tailgate games and more. Following the contest, players will be available on the field for a Meet the Team event and autograph session.

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2026 TICKET INFORMATION
The Cavaliers will host six games at Scott Stadium, including ACC matchups against Syracuse (Oct. 10), Duke (Oct. 23 or 24), Cal (Nov. 14) and North Carolina (Nov. 21). Virginia will also host inaugural home series against nonconference opponents Norfolk State (Sept. 12) and Delaware (Sept. 26).

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can call the UVA ticket office (434) 924-UVA1) to select their specific seat locations. Season tickets start at $165 and fans have the option to sign up for an interest free installment plan.

SELECT YOUR SEAT
At this year’s spring game, representatives from the Virginia Ticket office will be on site to assist fans in selecting their seats for the 2026 season. For more information, call or text the ticket office (434) 924-UVA1.

EQUIPMENT SALE
The annual UVA equipment sale will take place prior to the start of the game on the east side of the stadium. Fans can enter using the stadium’s East Gate. The sale includes used official Virginia licensed merchandise, including authentic football jerseys ($75). The sale will be CARD ONLY, no cash will be accepted.

An email will be sent to football season ticket holders, Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) and football alumni to gain access to the presale beginning at 2 p.m. Season ticket holders can also visit tables located on the east side of the stadium operated by the Virginia Ticket Office to pick up a paper Cav Pass for early entry.

The sale will be open to the public from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

VIRGINIA ATHLETICS FOUNDATION
The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs. The Virginia Cavaliers closed the 2025 football season with record breaking achievements, historic milestones and an unwavering commitment to excellence. For the first time in program history, the Cavaliers won 11 games in a season. Off the field, UVA Football posted its highest fall GPA ever with a 3.2 and 14 student-athletes were named to the All-ACC Academic Football team. For more information on supporting the football program and our student-athletes, please visit Virginia Athletics Foundation or email vafweb@virginia.edu.

2025 Spring Game Highlights

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