Virginia Spring Game Set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2026 Virginia football Spring Game will be played at Scott Stadium on Saturday (April 18), starting at 3:30 p.m. Admission to the game is free and open to the public.
This year’s spring game will not be televised. The only way to get a sneak peek of the 2026 Cavaliers is to be in attendance. The annual event will conclude a spring schedule that features 15 practices allowable by the NCAA. Virginia completed its first week of spring practices on March 16.
Blue and White Spring Game‼️— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) April 16, 2026
Game format and scoring for Saturday#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/lsBajEpGp9
Spring Game Timeline
|1:00 PM
|Fan Fest (East B Lot)
|2:00 PM
|Equipment Sale Begins
|2:15 PM
|Wahoo Walk (Southeast Gate)
|2:30 PM
|Gates Open
|3:30 PM
|Kickoff
|Postgame
|Autographs (on field)
FAN FEST & POSTGAME AUTOGRAPHS
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame fan fest on the east side of the stadium with inflatables, vendors, live music, tailgate games and more. Following the contest, players will be available on the field for a Meet the Team event and autograph session.
Get your 2026 Virginia Football poster at the Spring Game‼️— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) April 17, 2026
Team autographs on the field for all fans following the game#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/i9Xn9L7Aw7