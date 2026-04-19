Next Phase of Preparation Starting for Hoos

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the University of Virginia football team, 15 spring practices have come and gone. The Cavaliers have more work to do before they open the season in Brazil on Aug. 29, but head coach Tony Elliott likes how his team has progressed over the past month.

“I feel like this spring, in particular, we maximized every day that we were out there,” Elliott said Saturday evening after the Blue-White game at Scott Stadium.

This is Elliott’s fifth year at UVA, and in “the past,” he said, “there's been days where I've come off the practice field and been like, ‘Man, I don't know if we maximized that day,’ because it was a lot more coaching culture and core values than it was fundamentals and scheme. Where with this group it seemed like they just seamlessly just transitioned very, very well. The new guys bought in immediately, and so I wasn't having to run around chasing guys to chase the ball or break to the ball or run on and off the field, just little things that matter.

“So I think that helped us to maximize every day, which I think has helped us from a depth standpoint. too. A lot of guys got a lot of reps and have improved. So I like where we are. We’ve got probably about 16 more practices between now and the time we start fall camp, and that's going to be a combination of player-led voluntary practices, and then also about six mandatory coach-led practices to continue to build upon. So, overall, I feel like it's been a good spring, and we're progressing."

From a team that won a program-record 11 games in 2025, the Wahoos lost a host of key players. But the Hoos added a transfer class that impressed this spring, and the roster includes returning players looking to move into prominent roles this season.

We’ve still a couple positions that we've got to figure out as we go into fall camp, but I like where this group is,” Elliott said. “Just as a team, I think we’ve got some depth, and then we're gonna get a lot of pieces back too.”

Among the players who sat out the spring game with injuries, but are expected back for training camp in August, were offensive linemen Drake Metcalf and Noah Josey, tailbacks Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn, defensive linemen Billy Koudelka and Darrion Henry-Young, linebackers Kam Robinson, Landon Danley and Maddox Marcellus, and defensive backs Ethan Minter, Corey Costner, Ja'Maric Morris and Omillio Agard.

"When you have them back and then the guys that got the reps while they were down and the progress they made [this spring], I think it's going to create or make a situation where we’ve got even more competitive practices when we get to fall camp,” Elliott said.

The Blue-White game matched the Cavaliers’ offense against their defense. Under a scoring system that awarded points for, among other things, turnovers forced, punts forced and three-and-outs forced, the defense, which wore blue jerseys, prevailed 59-40.

One of the defense’s highlights came on a series that ended with tailback Jekail Middlebrook’s 7-yard touchdown run. On third-and-6, quarterback Beau Pribula handed off to tailback Peyton Lewis, who broke into the secondary and had no one between him and the end zone. But Fisher Camac, a 6-foot-7 defensive end, chased down Lewis and tackled him after a 51-yard gain.

“A tenet of what we want to do is play with great effort, and [Camac] displayed it in that play,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “You need players that are going to be erasers, and he's one of them.”

A transfer from Tennessee, Lewis was ill during the week, “and when he’s at full strength he probably finishes that run,” said Elliott, but he too applauded Camac’s effort.

Lewis was used sparingly Saturday, but he flashed his talent, as did fellow tailbacks Xay Davis, Solomon Beebe and Middlebrook. Davis had a 34-yard run, and Beebe scored two touchdowns. Beebe and Middlebrook are transfers from UAB and Middle Tennessee State, respectively.

"It was good to see all those guys get in there and not a ton of drop off between any one of them,” Elliott said, “which is really encouraging for us.”

When Vaughn and Brown are available, Virginia will have six scholarship tailbacks from whom to choose. There was little separation among the group this spring, but injuries are almost inevitable at that position, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings noted. “History says, unfortunately, that [the rotation] kind of takes care of itself.”