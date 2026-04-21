Stakes High for Cavaliers in Charlotte

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Win, and they’re almost certainly in.
Lose, and their offseason starts late Wednesday afternoon.
For the Virginia Cavaliers, that’s where things stand as they head into the ACC women’s lacrosse tournament at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
No. 5 seed UVA meets No. 4 seed Syracuse in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 2 p.m. A win over the Orange (12-4) would assure the Wahoos (8-8) of leaving Charlotte with at least the .500 record that’s required for an at-large invitation to the NCAA tournament.
The Hoos’ strength-of-schedule rating is among the nation’s highest, and they’ve beaten such teams as Boston College, Notre Dame and Princeton. Most of their losses were to NCAA tournament-bound teams. Moreover, Syracuse is ranked No. 6 nationally in the latest Intercollege Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll, so that would represent another notable win for Virginia.
Head coach Sonia LaMonica hasn’t shied away from discussing postseason scenarios with her team.
“You need to look at the bigger picture at a certain point to understand where you are,” said LaMonica, who’s in her third year at Virginia.
After its one-sided loss to No. 1 North Carolina on April 3, UVA was in a bad place. The Cavaliers were 6-8 overall and, with two regular-season games left, had no margin for error. Not since 1995 has there been an NCAA tournament whose field didn’t include Virginia, but LaMonica wanted her players to understand that was a possibility this year.
“And then we were able to move through that to playing to win instead of playing not to lose,” she said. “That’s the space you want to avoid, playing not to lose. I think you've almost got to help your athletes understand and accept what could happen to maybe diffuse a little bit of that pressure, so that then we can focus on the now and where we are.”
UVA bounced back from its loss to UNC to upset Boston College at Klöckner Stadium and then closed the regular season with a Commonwealth Clash win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Such resilience has been a trademark of her players in this trying season, LaMonica said.
“They’ve persevered, 100 percent,” she said.
The Cavaliers’ resolve has been tested repeatedly. Since the start of the school year, they’ve lost five players to significant injuries. Among them were Nicole Cruthirds, a team captain who started every game on defense in 2025; attacker Addi Foster, who scored 41 goals last season, and Alexia Giannakopoulos, a promising freshman who would have been on the rotation on defense.
Coming off a season in which they earned the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, the Hoos quickly found themselves in an unenviable position. Virginia opened with a loss to Navy and then fell to Richmond five days later. UVA lost again, to Maryland, before finally breaking through with a 17-8 victory over Liberty.