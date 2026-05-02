Cavaliers Sweep Hammer Throw for Second Consecutive Weekend to Open Competition at the Larry Ellis Invitational

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program began competition at the Larry Ellis Invitational at Weaver Stadium in Princeton, N.J. Friday, May 1 as The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program began competition at the Larry Ellis Invitational at Weaver Stadium in Princeton, N.J. Friday, May 1 as Jeremiah Nubbe and Charlotta Sandkulla swept the men's and women's hammer throw competition for the second straight weekend.

Cavalier Top 10s...

Cale Ayers notched a new personal best of 64.93m/213-0 in the men's hammer throw to finish third and better his Virginia No. 7 all-time mark.

Theresa Breckley threw a new personal best of 55.35m/181-7 in the women's hammer throw to finish ninth in the competition. Better her mark each throw, Breckley now ranks No. 10 all-time in program history.

In the Field...

Charlotta Sandkulla won the women's hammer throw competition with her sixth and final round throw of 66.78m/291-1.

Also in the women's hammer throw, Aixa Corbacho finished in fourth place with her final round throw of 58.37m/191-6.

Jeremiah Nubbe won the men's hammer throw competition on his sixth and final throw with his mark of 73.59m/241-5. Nubbe was not far off his personal best and Virginia No. 2 all-time mark of 73.76m/242-0.

This marks the second straight weekend in which Virginia has swept the men's and women's weight throw as Nubbe and Sandkulla won the Penn Relays one week ago.

In his first collegiate hammer throw competition, freshman Alex Jackson finished in 10th place with his third attempt mark of 46.97m/154-1.

In the women's javelin throw competition, Christiana Ellina finished runner-up with her first-round throw of 48.61m/159.5.

Up Next

The Cavaliers continue competition at the Larry Ellis Invitational at Weaver Stadium in Princeton, N.J. on Saturday, May 2. The team will also compete at the Hill City Twilight at Shellenberger Field & Dr. Jack M. Toms Track in Lynchburg, Va. on Saturday.