Cavaliers Wrap Competition at Larry Ellis Invitational and Hill City Twilight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out competition at both the Larry Ellis Invitational (Princeton, N.J.) and Hill City Twilight (Lynchburg, Va.) on Saturday (May 2). Saturday’s action saw Cavalier athletes post a combined 14 personal and season-best performances.
Larry Ellis Invitational (Princeton, N.J.)
- Janae Profit led off the day with a runner-up finish in the women’s discus throw marking 53.73 meters (176-3) on her final throw of the day.
- In his second collegiate competition, freshman Alex Jackson marked a personal best 17.41 meters (57-1.5) in the shot put to place fourth. Jackson’s mark ranks as the ninth-best in program history and ranks No. 8 in the ACC this season. His performance ranks fifth among freshmen in program history.
- Brooke Lumpkin placed third in the shot put marking 16.29 meters (53-4.25) while Profit followed with a fourth-place finish marking 16.20m (53-1.75).
Hill City Twilight (Lynchburg, Va.)
- Virginia's Katie Payne won the 3000-meter steeplechase with a personal-best time of 10:30.27, which ranks 10th on UVA's all-time performance list and second among freshmen in program history.
- In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, Maya Rollins captured the win with a season-best time of 13.32, a time that ranks No. 6 in the ACC this season. With a wind legal time, Rollins bettered her Virginia No. 3 all-time mark.
- Gary Martin clocked 3:34.12 to win the men's 1500 meters. His time that ranks No. 4 in the NCAA this season.
- Not far behind Martin was Justin Wachtel in fifth place in the men's 1500 meters with a personal best time of 3:40.34. Wachtel's time ranks No. 10 all-time in program history.
- Cayden Dyer clocked a personal-best 3:45.04 in the men's 1500 meters to round out the top 10 finishers.
- In the women's 800 meters, Tatum Olesen clocked a new personal best of 2:06.61 to finish third overall in the invitational section.
- Tyler Edson (1:48.28) and James Ford (1:50.79) recorded season bests in the men's 800-meter invitational to finish fifth and eighth respectively.
- Ma’Khi Falkquay (11.86) and Sarah Akpan (11.91) went 1-2 in the in the women’s 100 meters
- In the men’s 400 meters, Anders Felts claimed the win with a personal-best time of 48.01. In his collegiate 400-meter debut, Sam Rodman (48.63) placed third while Evans White IV (48.63) and Gage Gose (48.97) each posted season-bests placing fourth and fifth respectively.
- Falkquay and Akpan swept the women’s 200 meters posting times of 24.01 and 24.11 respectively.
- Madison Townsend and Samantha Romano each cleared 3.83 meters (12-6.75) to top the women’s pole vault.
Up Next:
The Cavaliers will travel to Durham, N.C. to compete at the Duke Twilight on Sunday (May 3) before making the trip back to Lynchburg, Va. to compete at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier on Wednesday (May 6).