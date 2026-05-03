Cavaliers Wrap Competition at Larry Ellis Invitational and Hill City Twilight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out competition at both the Larry Ellis Invitational (Princeton, N.J.) and Hill City Twilight (Lynchburg, Va.) on Saturday (May 2). Saturday’s action saw Cavalier athletes post a combined 14 personal and season-best performances.

Larry Ellis Invitational (Princeton, N.J.)

Janae Profit led off the day with a runner-up finish in the women’s discus throw marking 53.73 meters (176-3) on her final throw of the day.

In his second collegiate competition, freshman Alex Jackson marked a personal best 17.41 meters (57-1.5) in the shot put to place fourth. Jackson’s mark ranks as the ninth-best in program history and ranks No. 8 in the ACC this season. His performance ranks fifth among freshmen in program history.

Brooke Lumpkin placed third in the shot put marking 16.29 meters (53-4.25) while Profit followed with a fourth-place finish marking 16.20m (53-1.75).

Hill City Twilight (Lynchburg, Va.)

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will travel to Durham, N.C. to compete at the Duke Twilight on Sunday (May 3) before making the trip back to Lynchburg, Va. to compete at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier on Wednesday (May 6).