David and Rifaterra Punch Tickets on Final Day of Competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Virginia No.19 men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out four days of competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round hosted by the University of Kentucky at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex on Saturday (May 30) as Tatum David and Celia Rifaterra punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Tickets Punched
- Clearing a season best of 1.82m/5-11.50 in the women's high jump, Celia Rifaterra punched her ticket back to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
- Tatum David punched her ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the women's 1500-meters clocking 4:09.56. David finished third in the first heat to earn an automatic qualification.
More Performances
- Elsa Spoor cleared 1.76m/5-9.25 to equal her personal best in the women's high jump competition and finish 24th overall.
- Just one spot shy of qualifying to Eugene, Stella Kermes ran a strong race in the women's 1500-meters crossing the line in 4:13.60 to finish 13th overall.
- After finishing 17th in the 10,000-meters just two days earlier, Gillian Bushee clocked 16:01.36 to finish 19th in the women's 5000-meters.
- Janae Profit finished 18th in the women's shot put competition throwing for 52.82m/173-3.
- Suzie Kennelly also competed in the women's shot put competition throwing for 51.28m/168-3 to finish in 24th place.
Total Tickets Punched (14)
Men's 1500m (1): Gary Martin
Men's 5000m (3): Will Daley, Gary Martin, Justin Wachtel
Men's 10,000m (1): Will Anthony
Men's 3000m Steeplechase (2): Brett Gardner, Nate Mountain
Men's Hammer (3): Cale Ayers, Jeremiah Nubbe, Nikolaos Polychroniou
Women's 1500m (1); Tatum David
Women's Hammer (1): Charlotta Sandkulla
Women's Javelin (1): Christiana Ellina
Women's High Jump (1): Celia Rifaterra
Let's Recap the Week
Up Next:
The Cavaliers will turn their attention to the NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday through Saturday, June 10-13.
The Cavaliers will turn their attention to the NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday through Saturday, June 10-13.