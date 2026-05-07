Virginia Caps Off Regular Season Slate at Liberty Twilight Qualifier

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Virginia No.20 men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out regular season competition at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier at Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va. on Wednesday (May 6).

Cavalier Top 10s...

Jeremiah Nubbe threw a season-best 57.57m/188-10.50 to finish third in the men's discus, second among collegiate athletes.

Not far off his personal best of 59.42m/194-11 from Texas, Nubbe's mark ranks No. 7 all-time in program history.

In the women's pole vault, Madison Townsend cleared a personal best of 4.02m/13-2.25 to finish third in the competition.

Townsend's mark ranks No. 7 all-time and bettered her freshman No. 5 position in program history.

Cavaliers Show Strength in the Field...

On Track...

The Cavaliers swept the men's and women's 400-meter hurdles as Anders Felts clocked 51.84 to win the men's race and Brooke'Lyn Drakeford won the women's race in 1:00.41.

Not far behind Felts was Gage Gose in second place with his time of 51.86 in the men's 400-meter hurdles.

Peter Djan and Ma'Khi Falkquay qualified for the men's and women's 100-meter dash final after notching top times in the prelims.

Djan recorded the second fastest qualifying time of 10.53 (+2.6) while Falkquay clocked the fastest qualifying time in the women's race of 11.60 (+2.3).

Ava Rice and Cassie Callis earned qualifying spots to the final in the women's 100-meter hurdles. Rice led the way with a wind-aided 13.47 (+4.1) for first while Callis dropped 14.30 (+4.1) to finish in fourth place.

In the final, Rice and Callis went 2-3 clocking 13.56 (+2.6) and 14.34 (+2.6) respectively.

Djan also qualified to the final in the men's 110-meter hurdled with his time of 14.11 (+2.8) which was good for fourth place. In the final, Djan finished second crossing the line in 13.92 (+2.1).

Tyler Edson and James Ford finished in the top five in the men's 800-meters. Edson clocked 1:51.11 for second place while Ford crossed the line in 1:51.64 for fourth place overall.

Up Next

The Cavaliers gear up for post-season competition beginning with the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Thursday through Saturday, May 14-16.