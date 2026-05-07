Virginia Caps Off Regular Season Slate at Liberty Twilight Qualifier

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Virginia No.20 men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out regular season competition at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier at Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va. on Wednesday (May 6).
Cavalier Top 10s...
- Jeremiah Nubbe threw a season-best 57.57m/188-10.50 to finish third in the men's discus, second among collegiate athletes.
- Not far off his personal best of 59.42m/194-11 from Texas, Nubbe's mark ranks No. 7 all-time in program history.
- In the women's pole vault, Madison Townsend cleared a personal best of 4.02m/13-2.25 to finish third in the competition.
- Townsend's mark ranks No. 7 all-time and bettered her freshman No. 5 position in program history.
Cavaliers Show Strength in the Field...
- Grace Smith won the women's long jump competition with her second-round jump of 6.00m/19-8 (+2.1).
- Janae Profit won the women's discus with her fourth attempt mark of 52.43m/172-0.
- Led by Profit, Suzie Kennelly (49.53m/162-5.75) and Theresa Breckley (45.25m/148-5.25) finished fourth and sixth in the women's discus competition.
- Brooke Lumpkin led the way in the women's shot put with her mark of 16.13m/52-11 for the win.
- After a fourth-place finish in the discus, Breckley finished fifth in the shot put competition with her mark of 13.43m/44-0.25.
- In the men's shot put, Alex Jackson and Jakob Alperin finished third and fourth throwing for 16.81m/55-1.75 and 16.55m/54-3.50 respectively.
- Jackson also finished eighth in the men's discus throwing for 52.05m/170-9.
- Samantha Romano cleared a season-best 4.17m/13-8 to finish runner-up in the women's pole vault.
- Bree Lumpkin (56.74m/186-1.75) and Theresa Breckley (56.31m/184-8.75) finished third and fourth in the women's hammer.
- Caleb Holman won the men's triple jump competition with his mark of 15.57m/51-0.75.
On Track...
- The Cavaliers swept the men's and women's 400-meter hurdles as Anders Felts clocked 51.84 to win the men's race and Brooke'Lyn Drakeford won the women's race in 1:00.41.
- Not far behind Felts was Gage Gose in second place with his time of 51.86 in the men's 400-meter hurdles.
- Peter Djan and Ma'Khi Falkquay qualified for the men's and women's 100-meter dash final after notching top times in the prelims.
- Djan recorded the second fastest qualifying time of 10.53 (+2.6) while Falkquay clocked the fastest qualifying time in the women's race of 11.60 (+2.3).
- Ava Rice and Cassie Callis earned qualifying spots to the final in the women's 100-meter hurdles. Rice led the way with a wind-aided 13.47 (+4.1) for first while Callis dropped 14.30 (+4.1) to finish in fourth place.
- In the final, Rice and Callis went 2-3 clocking 13.56 (+2.6) and 14.34 (+2.6) respectively.
- Djan also qualified to the final in the men's 110-meter hurdled with his time of 14.11 (+2.8) which was good for fourth place. In the final, Djan finished second crossing the line in 13.92 (+2.1).
- Tyler Edson and James Ford finished in the top five in the men's 800-meters. Edson clocked 1:51.11 for second place while Ford crossed the line in 1:51.64 for fourth place overall.
Up Next
The Cavaliers gear up for post-season competition beginning with the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Thursday through Saturday, May 14-16.