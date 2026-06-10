New Phase Starting for Roussell and Co.New Phase Starting for Roussell and Co.

New Phase Starting for Roussell and Co.

Summer workouts begin next week for the Cavaliers, who are in their first year under head coach Aaron Roussell and his staff.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — He worked out Adeang Ring at John Paul Jones Arena a few times. Otherwise, Aaron Roussell has rarely been on the court since being hired in April to lead the University of Virginia women’s basketball program.

“By the time the roster had been put together, finals were coming, and so we weren't able to be out there with [players],” Roussell said.

That’s what makes next week such an important one for the Cavaliers’ coaching staff. Roussell’s first UVA team convenes Monday for the start of summer workouts at JPJ.

Virginia’s 2026-27 roster comprises 13 players: five returners, four freshmen and four transfers.

“It’s weird,” Roussell said. “You spend so much of your time trying to assemble a staff, assemble a team, even recruiting for the future, that you kind of forget that you get to actually coach basketball. So that'll be a welcome change, and I think that'll help with just the normal flow of the day.”

The Wahoos won’t have a full complement of players immediately. Sophomore Caterina Piatti (Italy) and freshmen Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic) and Sintija Aukštikalnytė (Lithuania) are in Europe representing their respective countries, Roussell said, and freshman Lyla Coogen and redshirt junior Olivia McGhee are coming off injuries. Another player, graduate student Mary-Anna Asare, will be away from Charlottesville playing for Canada’s 3-on-3 team later in the summer.

“So we’ll have some time where we won’t have a lot here,” Roussell said.

That won’t change the staff’s focus. The emphasis this summer is on “player development,” Roussell said.

“I think that's something we really tried to sell to our players coming in—that we're here to make you better, whether that's for here or that's for post-grad, playing pro or whatever,” he said. “And so we really want to get to a point where players' skills are at the highest level. We'll do some team workouts, but, really, it won't be heavy on the install. It'll be about understanding our style, the flow of our offense, maybe understanding the transition parts of our offense.”

Roussell came to UVA from the University of Richmond, where in seven seasons he posted a 148-72 record. When Roussell took over the program in 2019, the Spiders hadn’t advanced to the NCAA tournament in 14 years. They made the NCAAs in each of his final three seasons.

Much has changed in college athletics since Roussell took the UR job. Transfers weren’t nearly as prevalent in 2019, when he inherited a full roster at Richmond.

“We didn't have any open scholarships left,” Roussell said, “so good, bad, indifferent, it was vastly different."

When Ryan Odom took charge of the men’s program at UVA after the 2024-25 season, he had to build a roster almost from scratch. Roussell faced a similar challenge this spring, and he’s spoken with Odom about roster construction.

“It’s obviously two different worlds,” Roussell said, “but I tried to use them as a model to a certain extent. I think the biggest thing for us was just trying to get some of our players back. I thought some sort of continuity would be a positive. So the biggest part, and I think what took a lot of our time early, was trying to re-recruit our own players. And while that took a little time, it maybe made it a little bit easier to [fill out the roster].”

Ring, Tabitha Amanze, Breona Hurd, Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson chose to remain at UVA. Retaining Johnson, an All-ACC guard who’s from Charlottesville, was one of Roussell’s first priorities after being hired, and he came home early from a family vacation to Jamaica to meet with her and her parents on Grounds.

Johnson stayed in the transfer portal for about 10 days before announcing she was returning for her fourth year at UVA.

“You're trying to put together your team, and of course everybody wants to know what your team looks like,” Roussell said. “And so I think a hard part during all of that was just trying to recruit people to a situation that was very much unknown.”

By the time Johnson recommitted, McGhee had announced she was staying, “and I think that helped us a little bit,” Roussell said. “I do think that gave us a little steam and momentum with some of the players that were left.”

A 6-foot-2 wing from nearby Louisa County, McGhee received a medical redshirt after missing most of the 2025-26 season with an ankle injury. She has two years of eligibility left.

McGhee’s ankle is healing well, Roussell said, and “she’ll be doing workouts. She's been doing conditioning. We'll be smart about the transition, but she's back and close to full go.”

She’s yet to have a significant impact at UVA, but McGhee is “somebody we're very, very excited about,” Roussell said.

“I think she fits me and my style to a T, with the length and athleticism that she has, along with her skill set. I just remember being amazed at her abilities years ago when we were watching her in high school. We weren't really actively recruiting her necessarily, but on the circuit, seeing what she could do, she was kind of that prototypical player that has had success for us. There’s not anything she's done wrong or anybody else has done wrong [at UVA], but I'm hopeful that just finding a new start and a breath of fresh air will be a little bit of a boost for her.”

Aaron RoussellAaron Roussell

Johnson is coming off a season in which she led the Wahoos in numerous statistical categories, including points, assists, steals, 3-pointers made and minutes played. It can’t be overstated how important retaining Johnson was for the program.

“I think there was always going to be some sort of form of a rebuild for this season,” Roussell said. “There's still going to be a lot of newness with transition into our offense, our system, kind of how we do things. That's not going to be seamless. But to have a player of Kymora’s caliber—and some others as well—that allows you to think a little bit bigger and have some loftier goals.”

Amanze, a 6-foot-4 post player who began her college career at Princeton, suffered a knee injury March 28 in UVA’s loss to TCU in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. She’s expected to miss the 2026-27 season.

“The long-term plan is, we want to get her healthy and get her rehabbed and get her back into the orange and blue,” Roussell said.

In constructing UVA’s 2026-27 roster, Roussell said, he wanted to try to balance the classes so there would be a foundation of underclassmen.

“We didn't want to make this a one-year wonder,” Roussell said, “while at the same time understanding we had Kymora here, and so there's no way are we punting on this season. It was: Let’s get the best players we can get for this year, and it’s a little bit of a boost if we can get them [with multiple years of eligibility].”

The transfers are sophomore guard Eris Lester (Alabama), senior forward Janaé Walker (Rutgers), Asare (VCU) and Piatti, a 6-foot-4 sophomore who started all 33 games for Florida last season.

Of the transfers, Roussell is most familiar with the 5-foot-8 Asare, against whom his Richmond teams competed. She missed most of last season with an injury but as a junior in 2024-25 averaged 16.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and made the All-Atlantic 10 second team.

“She is healthy now,” Roussell said, “and she’s just a really tough competitor. She can get to the basket. She plays bigger than what she's listed at. She's got some physicality and some strength to her. She's played some at the lead guard, but just knowing how well she can play off of Olivia, knowing how well she can play off of Kymora in particular, I’m really excited. The kid can score.”

The first-year class consists of Brzonova, Aukštikalnytė, Lyla Coogen and Erica Gribble. Brzonova originally signed with Florida, where Kelly Rae Finley was head coach, and Coogen and Gribble had signed to play for Roussell at UR.

Gribble, a 5-foot-11 guard from Greensburg, Pa., was “probably the highest-touted recruit that we ever had at Richmond,” Roussell said. “She was going to be ready to play at that level and be a star at that level. I still have really high hopes for her here. Her skill set fits our offense incredibly well. I think she can be a good connector and just make other people better. I’m really excited to see her playing around really good players, with Kymora and others. I think she will be a value add and make everybody better.”

Finley, who coached Piatti at Florida, joined Roussell’s UVA staff as associate head coach in April. At Richmond, Roussell said, he didn’t recruit internationally much, but “I think Kelly has really started to hit this hard here in the last year-plus. And with her expertise and her relationships, I think that opened some doors abroad.”

Finley is one of two former college head coaches on Roussell’s staff. The other is Kia Damon-Olson, who spent the past nine seasons as Lafayette’s head coach. Damon-Olson is one of the Cavaliers’ assistant coaches, along with Ariel Stephenson, Darren Guensch and Alex Louin, who is also director of operations. AJ Wahl is director of video/analytics.

Stephenson, Louin and Wahl were on Roussell’s staff at UR. Guensch, who worked at Virginia Tech in 2025-26, previously coached with Roussell at Bucknell and Richmond.

This is Roussell’s first time working with Finley, but they’ve known each other for years, and “a lot of the others have been with me and understand what we're looking for, understand what works in our roster construction,” he said. “And so I think the quirks and the types of players and skill sets that have worked for us at different levels, they understand that. And with Kia, coaching against her, she knows what we've been about.”

It’s an “incredibly hard-working group” whose members are willing to change with the times, Roussell said. “It's a different day and age, so I think a lot of it right now is trying to be creative and think outside the box.”

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Olivia McGheeOlivia McGhee