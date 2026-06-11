Nubbe and Polychroniou Earn All-America Honors as Trio of Cavaliers Advance on Day 1 of NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia men’s track and field team opened competition at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Wednesday (June 10) as Jeremiah Nubbe and Nikolaos Polychroniou earned All-America honors in the men's hammer throw while Brett Gardner, Gary Martin and Nathan Mountain advanced to the finals in the 1500-meters and 3000-meter steeplechase.
First Team All-America Honors for Nubbe
- In his third NCAA Outdoor appearance and first in a Virginia uniform, Jeremiah Nubbe earned First Team All-America honors with a fourth-place finish in the men's hammer throw.
- Nubbe threw 72.52m/237-11 on his third throw of the competition.
- The senior was not far off his season best, personal best and Virginia No.2 all-time mark of 73.76m/242-0.
- He bettered his finish at this meet from a ninth-place finish and mark of 71.17m/233-6 in 2024 competing for Texas.
Views from the podium 🏅📸🔨#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/QnLVYXoZju— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 11, 2026
Second Team All-America Honors for Polychroniou
- In his third NCAA Outdoor appearance and first in a Virginia uniform, Nikolaos Polychroniou earned Second Team All-America honors with a 10th place finish in the men's hammer throw.
- On his third throw in the competition, Polychroniou launched one 69.48m/227-11 for a new personal best.
- His throw in Eugene bettered his Virginia No. 4 all-time mark.
- This marks his third All-America honors in the hammer throw after twice finishing fifth in the event in 2024 and 2023 competing for Southern California.
Survive and Advance
- With the fastest time in Heat 1, Gary Martin secured the automatic bid to the final in the men's 1500-meters.
- Martin crossed the line in 3:38.81 to edge out Oregon's Simeon Birnbaum's 3:38.87.
- The men's 1500-meter final is scheduled for 5:12 p.m. PT on Friday, June 12.
- Steeplechase duo in Brett Gardner and Nathan Mountain are headed to the final after both earned automatic qualifying positions in their respective heats.
- Running from the front, Gardner crossed the line in a personal best of 8:27.32 to finish fourth in the first heat and better his Virginia No. 4 all-time mark.
- In the second heat, Nathan Mountain ran a strong race to finish fifth clocking 8:25.69.
- The men's 3000-meter steeplechase final is scheduled for 5:24 p.m. PT on Friday, June 12.
More Performances
- In his NCAA Outdoor Championships debut, Cale Ayers finished 17th in the men's hammer throw with his mark of 65.93m/216-3 and earned honorable mention accolades.
- In just his second trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Will Anthony finished 19th in the men's 10,000-meters with his time of 28:43.34.
- Anthony earned the second honorable mention honors of his career as he finished 18th in 2024.
Cavalier All-Americans
First Team: Jeremiah Nubbe
Second Team: Nikolaos Polychroniou
Honorable Mention: Will Anthony, Cale Ayers
After the first day of competition (6 of 21 events scored), the Virginia men sit tied for 16th place with a total of five points.
Up Next:
The 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships continue tomorrow (June 11) as the women’s competition begins. Charlotta Sandkulla is set to kickstart the competition for the Cavaliers in the women’s hammer throw at 2:30 p.m. PT.
The 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships continue tomorrow (June 11) as the women’s competition begins. Charlotta Sandkulla is set to kickstart the competition for the Cavaliers in the women’s hammer throw at 2:30 p.m. PT.