Nubbe and Polychroniou Earn All-America Honors as Trio of Cavaliers Advance on Day 1 of NCAA Outdoor Championships

The Virginia men’s track and field team opened competition at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Wednesday (June 10) as Jeremiah Nubbe and Nikolaos Polychroniou earned All-America honors in the men's hammer throw.