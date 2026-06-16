Cavaliers Competing This Week at TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Members of Virginia's men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be competing at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop being held June 17-20 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis marks the last Pro Series stop before the major international meet of 2026, the Pan Pacific Championship in August in Irvine, Calif.

Prelims and finals will stream live each day on the USA Swimming Network app. Thursday and Friday finals will also stream live on Peacock.

The meet features 500 swimmers. The following current Cavaliers, alumni and members of the UVA Pro Training Group are expected to compete at the meet: Aimee Canny, Katie Christopherson, Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass, Cavan Gormsen, Lily Gormsen, Katie Grimes, Bailey Hartman, Leah Hayes, Thomas Heilman, Josh Howat, Tess Howley, David King, Thomas Mercer, Madi Mintenko, Anna Moesch, Spencer Nicholas, Teagan O'Dell, Maxine Parker, Noah Powers, Isabelle Stadden, Sophia Umstead, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weber, Maximus Williamson, Charlotte Wilson

World Aquatics has approved the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis to serve as a qualifying event for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) - Beijing 2026.