Twelve Cavaliers Earns CSC At-Large Academic All-District Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A combined 12 Virginia men’s and women’s student-athletes have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) At-Large Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday (June 16). The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom.

On the women’s side, UVA’s Mia Abello (field hockey), Lauren Kenah (field hockey), Kennedy Swedick (golf), Livy LaVerghetta (lacrosse), Alexamdra Schneider (lacrosse) and Skylar Morrison (rowing) were all honored. Ryan Colsey (lacrosse) Jake Marek (lacrosse), McCabe Millon (lacrosse), John Schroter (lacrosse), Griffin Gammell (wrestling) and Michael Murphy (wrestling) were selected as the Cavaliers’ men’s recipients.

Kenah, Colsey and Schroter each received the honor for the second consecutive year.

The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. CSC Academic All-District honorees are considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. CSC Academic All-America finalists advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First, second, and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced July 7-8. For a complete list of UVA’s all-time CSC Academic All-Americans, click here.

To be considered for CSC Academic All-District honors, an undergraduate student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically and have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). A graduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as both an undergraduate and a grad student unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and don’t have an established graduate GPA. Nominees must be enrolled at their institution at the time of nomination as either an undergraduate or graduate student.

Eligible nominees for team sports must compete in 90 percent of the institution's games played or have started in at least 66 percent of the institution's games. For individual sports, nominees must have been in the lineup for 75 percent of an institution's team scoring events or in the lineup at their conference championship.