INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Members of Virginia's men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be competing at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop being held June 17-20 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Prelims (9 a.m.) and finals (6 p.m.) will stream live each day on the USA Swimming Network app. Thursday and Friday finals will also stream live on Peacock.

Wednesday, June 17 Recap