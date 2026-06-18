INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Members of Virginia's men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be competing at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop being held June 17-20 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Prelims (9 a.m.) and finals (6 p.m.) will stream live each day on the USA Swimming Network app. Thursday and Friday finals will also stream live on Peacock.
Wednesday, June 17 Recap
- Aimee Canny set two South African national records. She broke her own SA record as well as her African continental record in the 200m Free during the morning prelims, posting a time of 1:56.59. Her previous mark was 1:56.80, set in 2024 at the South African Championships. She scratched the final
- Canny then set the national record in the 200 IM (2:09.99) in the evening session. She finished third in the event
- Maximus Williamson set the Virginia program record with his time of 1:58.91 in the final of the 200 IM. He took bronze in the event
- Kate Douglass won the 200 IM (2:07.04)
- Isabelle Stadden won the 100 Back (58.01)
- Katie Grimes took silver in the 1500m Free (16:04.20)
- Emma Weber was third in the 50 Breast (31:25)
- The Cavaliers had 11 swimmers in A Finals and eight competed in B Finals
Thursday, June 18 Recap
- Gretchen Walsh won the 100m Fly with a time of 55.00, the fifth fastest time in history
- Claire Curzan was second in the 100m Fly (57.48). She also placed third in the 50m Back (27.54) to give her two podium finishes for the day
- Kate Douglass won the 200 Breast (2:21.65). The Cavaliers swept the podium with Aimee Canny taking silver (2:23.61) and Alex Walsh bronze (2:25.76)
- Canny also took bronze in the 400m IM (4:38.09). Katie Grimes took silver in the event 4:38.00
- Thomas Heilman set the UVA program record in the 100m Fly (51.94), placing fourth in the final
- Isabelle Stadden finished second in the 50m Back (27.14)
- David King was sixth in the 50m Back (25.20)
- The Cavaliers had 14 athletes compete in A Finals and five in the B Finals