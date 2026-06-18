INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Members of Virginia's men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be competing at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop being held June 17-20 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Prelims (9 a.m.) and finals (6 p.m.) will stream live each day on the USA Swimming Network app. Thursday and Friday finals will also stream live on Peacock.

Wednesday, June 17 Recap

Aimee Canny set two South African national records. She broke her own SA record as well as her African continental record in the 200m Free during the morning prelims, posting a time of 1:56.59. Her previous mark was 1:56.80, set in 2024 at the South African Championships. She scratched the final

Canny then set the national record in the 200 IM (2:09.99) in the evening session. She finished third in the event

Maximus Williamson set the Virginia program record with his time of 1:58.91 in the final of the 200 IM. He took bronze in the event

Kate Douglass won the 200 IM (2:07.04)

Isabelle Stadden won the 100 Back (58.01)

Katie Grimes took silver in the 1500m Free (16:04.20)

Emma Weber was third in the 50 Breast (31:25)

The Cavaliers had 11 swimmers in A Finals and eight competed in B Finals

Thursday, June 18 Recap