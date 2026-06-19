Summer School in Session for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The new head women’s basketball coach at the University of Virginia won’t have a full complement of players on Grounds until later in the summer, but he’s OK with that. Much can be accomplished in the meantime, and Aaron Roussell saw progress during the Cavaliers’ first week of summer workouts and practices.

“It’s always a process,” Roussell said Friday morning at John Paul Jones Arena, “but I think there's been some really, really strong moments, some really great highlights.

“I feel like we're getting open shots, so I think they're starting to grasp what we're looking for from a concept standpoint within our offense. I think we have some firepower out here. It'll be fun to watch, especially at the end of this eight weeks.”

In the women’s practice gym at JPJ this week were nine players: returners Kymora Johnson, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Tabitha Amanze, plus newcomers Janaé Walker, Eris Lester, Mary-Anna Asare, Lyla Coogen and Erica Gribble. (Amanze, recovering from a knee injury, has been rehabbing on the side with athletic trainer Anthony Crescienzi.)

“It was great,” Johnson said. “I think the energy is high. Vibes are high. Obviously, we don't have everyone, so it's hard to get up and down and see what the [full team] will look like. But we're going hard, competing, having fun.

“Really, I think this week was just about getting to know each other. We all got here literally Sunday. That was our first time meeting everyone, so we’re working together, playing together, figuring out how to get our chemistry together.”

The Wahoos’ 2026-27 roster also includes returner Adeang Ring and newcomers Caterina Piatti (Italy), Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic) and Sintija Aukštikalnytė (Lithuania).

Ring, who’s been home in Australia, is expected back in Charlottesville this weekend. The others are in Europe playing for their respective countries, and their schedules are more fluid. How their teams fare this summer will determine when they come to the United States.

In some ways, Roussell said, having fewer players in the gym makes teaching “a little bit easier right now. And then when the other kids come, these guys are going to help teach that group.

“It’s always hard in theory. This is the first time that you have to teach everybody new things, and after this [first stretch of summer] you're going to have at least have some kids that know what they're doing. So I do think that'll be a positive when we when we get to the point when everybody comes back, that we're going to have a majority of kids that know what they're doing in helping with that group. So it's almost in phases.”