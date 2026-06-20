Callis Finishes Third, Rice Races into the Record Book at USATF U20 Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Cassie Callis and Ava Rice of the Virginia women's track and field team closed out competition at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday (June 19) as Cassie Callis finished third in the heptahtlon and Ava Rice added her name to the record book in the 100-meter hurdles.
Heptathlon
3. Cassie Callis 5318 points PB (Virginia No. 7, Freshman No.3 all-time)
Day 1
|100m Hurdles
5th | 14.44
|High Jump
6th | 1.61m/5-3.25 PB
|
Shot Put
|200m
6th | 25.22 PB
Day 2
|Long Jump
5th | 5.57m/18-3.25
|
Javelin
|800m
8th | 2:22.81
PB = Personal Best
Record Book Run for Rice
- Ava Rice clocked a wind-legal personal best in the 100-meter hurdles prelim to earn an automatic bid to the final.
- Rice crossed the line in 13.55 to finished third in heat one and fifth overall.
- In the final, Rice again clocked 13.55 to finish sixth overall.
- With her time, ranks No. 6 all-time and No.2 among freshman in program history.
Performances from Day 1
- Anders Felts recorded a 15th place finish in the men's 400-meters hurdles prelims clocking 52.36.
- Henry Acorn competed in the 800-meter prelims clocking 1:55.79 to finish 21st.
- Thursday Recap