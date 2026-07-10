Lax Alums Thrilled to Be Back on Grounds

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Near the end of his tenure as an assistant coach at Virginia Military Institute, Mikey Herring was a finalist for a position on Kevin Cassese’s staff at Lehigh University. Herring, not far removed from his playing days at the University of Virginia, didn’t get the job, but Cassese didn’t forget their conversations.

“I was very impressed with Mikey,” Cassese recalled this week. “He was young and green, but I could tell just in going through that interview process that he was going to be elite, very special, and he was incredibly organized and very detail-oriented. It was very clear to me that he was very much a protégé of Sean Kirwan.”

Each followed a different path to Charlottesville, but four years after their interaction at Lehigh, Herring and Cassese are finally colleagues.

After three years as Virginia’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator, Cassese took charge of the program in late May. His first hire was former Vermont head coach Chris Feifs, whose titles at UVA is associate head coach.

The next two additions to the staff were Herring, who’ll oversee the Cavaliers’ offense, and Matthew Nunes, who’ll work with the goalkeepers and assist Feifs with the defense.

Nunes and Herring are former UVA standouts, and they’re thrilled to be back at their alma mater.

“It’s a special program that I'm honored and fired up to be a part of,” said Herring, who played for Dom Starsia as a first-year in 2016 and for Lars Tiffany in 2017, '18 and '19.

“When Coach Cassese offered me the opportunity, it was something I couldn't say yes fast enough to,” said Nunes, who played for Tiffany. “Virginia lacrosse is super special to every single person who's been a part of the program.”

Herring spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at Dartmouth College, where his boss was Kirwan, a former UVA offensive coordinator. Nunes, whose senior season at Virginia was 2025, coached the goalies at Fairfield University this past season.

Herring wants to be a head coach one day, “but to come back here and coach the offense has kind of been a goal ever since I got into coaching, so it's cool to finally realize that goal and be doing it now.”

Nunes said: “When I got into coaching, it was for always a dream to somehow end up back in Charlottesville, and the dream just came true a lot faster.”

Cassese graduated from Duke and Feifs from Maryland, which was then a member of the ACC. UVA needed representation on the staff, too, Cassese believed.

“I learned that in my time at Lehigh,” he said. “I feel like when you have alums of the program involved in your coaching staff, there's just deeper ties to the program. There's an incredibly deep love that they have for the place, and the sense of gratitude that they have for everything that they learned along the way, everything that helped to shape who they are as people.

“This is a place that has incredibly passionate alumni and a rich history, and so I feel like when we can get a few of those guys who are also, by the way, elite coaches, it's an absolute home run.”