Anthony, Martin, Mountain, and Nubbe Earn CSC Academic All-America Honors

The Cavalier quartet turned in impressive seasons on the track and in the field over the course of the 2025-26 season.









Will Anthony capped off his Virginia career with his second career Honorable Mention All-America honors with a 19th place finish in the 10,000-meters at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. With a runner-up performance, he was part of the Cavaliers 1-2 finish in the 10,000-meters and ultimate team championship title at the ACC Outdoor Championships. At the Stanford Invitational, Anthony broke the 10,000-meter school record crossing the line in 28:02.25. In the classroom, Anthony garnered CSC Academic All-District and All-ACC Academic team honors.





Jeremiah Nubbe recorded an impressive season highlighted by a runner-up finish in the indoor weight throw and fourth place finish in the outdoor hammer throw at the NCAA Championships. The Yelm, Wash. native threw a new personal best, school record and ACC record mark of 24.29m/79-8.25 to finish second in the NCAA at the Indoor Championships. He went on to win the hammer throw at the ACC Outdoor Championships and NCAA East First Round before finishing fourth at Outdoor NCAAs. Between the indoor and outdoor season, Nubbe was four times named the ACC Field Athlete of the Week. Earning a 4.0 GPA in Aerospace Engineering, Nubbe was named the 2026 Outdoor ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.





Gary Martin capped off his career as a Cavalier earning First Team All-America honors with a third-place finish in the 1500-meters and Honorable Mention honors in the 5000-meters at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The Warminster, Pa. native also notched First Team All-America honors with a fourth-place finish in the mile at the NCAA Indoor Championships. At the ACC Indoor Championships, he defended his title in the 3000-meters and recorded a runner-up finish in the 5000-meters before notching a runner-up finish in the 1500-meters at the ACC Outdoor Championships. Martin kickstarted the indoor season smashing his school record in the 5000-meters clocking 13:05.57 at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. At the NCAA Cross Country Championships, Martin recorded the highest finish by a Cavalier man (7th) at the national meet while helping the team to a seventh-place finish, the second highest team finish in program history. After winning the ACC Cross Country Championships in 2024, Martin finished second at the 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships. For his efforts on the track and in the classroom, he was named the 2026 Indoor ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year as well as honored with Gary E Martin Award for Excellence named in honor.





In his final season, Nathan Mountain earned Second Team All-America Honors with a ninth-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and runner-up in the steeplechase at the ACC Outdoor Championships. Mountain was a member of the Cavaliers 1-2 finish in the event at ACCs for the third time in four years. At the ACC Indoor Championships, Mountain earned the bronze medal in the 5000-meters clocking a personal best of 13:43.18 to rank No. 5 all-time in program history. The Cincinnati, Ohio native set a new personal best of 8:11.92 in the steeplechase to break the school record and become NCAA No. 3 all-time.

Anthony, Martin and Mountain helped the Cavaliers win the 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships and alongside Nubbe, helped the Hoos to the second ACC Outdoor Championship team title in three years. Nubbe was named to the first team, Anthony and Martin were named second team while Mountain was named to the third team.





Virginia Track & Field CSC Academic All-District