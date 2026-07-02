Cavaliers Earn CSCAA Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced the selection of Scholar All-America Teams for the Spring 2026 semester. Both the Virginia men’s and women’s teams were honored with 18 individuals also being lauded as Scholar All-Americans.

To earn this prestigious honor, teams were required to achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.00 or higher during the Spring 2026 semester. The Cavalier men posted a 3.37 with the women earning a 3.59.

The Virginia women’s team has been recognized as a CSCAA All-Academic squad for 32 consecutive seasons (1994-2026).

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship. Second-Team selections must have also earned a 3.5 GPA or higher and met an NIC “A” time standard in Division I or an NCAA “B” qualifying standard for the national championship or qualified for a diving zone qualification meet for Division II, Division III, and NAIA.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

Men

Women