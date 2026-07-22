Virginia and Old Dominion Set to Renew In-State Rivalry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia and Old Dominion will renew an in-state rivalry in 2026-27 as part of a two-year agreement, the schools announced Wednesday (July 22).

The Cavaliers will travel to take on the Monarchs on Nov. 15, 2026 in Norfolk, Va. and host Old Dominion at John Paul Jones Arena in 2027-28.

"I think it’s a great thing to renew the in-state rivalry with ODU.” Head Coach Aaron Roussell said. “Both women’s basketball programs have a rich history, and it makes all the sense in the world for us to be competing on a stage like this in front of the rest of the state. The 757 area will prove to be vitally important to our program and hopefully allow us to connect with many alums while we are there as well."

In 2026-27, Virginia and Old Dominion will meet for the first time since Nov. 24, 2019, when the Cavaliers secured an overtime win over the Monarchs at John Paul Jones Arena. Old Dominion holds a 19-16 advantage in the series that dates to 1973, Virginia’s inaugural season of NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball, but Virginia has won each of the last two meetings.

The 2027-28 meeting will mark a return to the matchup that opened John Paul Jones Arena in 2006, when Virginia defeated Old Dominion, 92-72, in the first official UVA basketball game played at the venue. The Cavaliers and Monarchs will meet at JPJ for the third time in series history.