Hoos Aim to Boost Home-Field Advantage

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia offensive tackle McKale Boley saw first-hand last season how rowdy crowds can affect football games. The noise that fans generated at Scott Stadium contributed heavily to UVA’s wins over Florida State and Washington State.

“From the players' perspective, you don’t always want to be dependent on the external environment, but running out of that tunnel and seeing a full stadium and that amount of fans, it gives you a different type of mentality,” Boley, who’s in his fifth year at Virginia, said last week at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.

“The fans are a part of the game. They can flip a game. If you have a big play, the crowd erupts, and that does something to the other team when they're in an away environment and the fans are going crazy.”

UVA finished 11-3 last season after defeating Missouri in the Gator Bowl. The 11 wins were a program record, and the Cavaliers are looking to build on that breakthrough this fall.

The season was memorable for other reasons, too. Virginia’s average attendance at home games grew 25% from 2024, the biggest jump in percentage among Power-4 football teams. A crowd of 58,832, the largest at 61,500-seat Scott Stadium in 14 years, saw UVA reclaim the Commonwealth Cup with an emphatic win over Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale.

“From day one, we've been talking about the responsibility of the fan base [and how] we're in this thing together,” head coach Tony Elliott said. “We need Scott Stadium to be full, and when Scott Stadium is full, it creates a competitive advantage. Look at the game versus Florida State. Look at the game versus Washington State. The fans were a competitive advantage for us late in the game when we needed them, so that's been cool.”

Virginia opens its fifth season under Elliott on Aug. 29 against ACC rival NC State at Scott Stadium. The Wahoos have lost four in a row to the Wolfpack, and they want to end that streak. But that’s not their only goal for the opener.

Not since Aug. 30, 2008, when No. 3 Southern California came to town and drew a record crowd of 64,947, has UVA sold out a game at Scott Stadium. The Hoos want to end that streak, too.

“We need Wahoo Nation,” quarterback Beau Pribula said in Charlotte. “We need Scott Stadium rocking this fall. I can't wait to see what home atmosphere is like, especially week one, NC State, a big game for us. I can't wait to see the fan base pop out.”

Pribula began his college career at Penn State, whose Beaver Stadium seats nearly 110,000 fans and regularly draws sellout crowds. He played last season at Missouri, which averaged 57,321 fans at its Memorial Stadium, whose capacity is about 62,000.

“Any time you can be at home and have a stadium that's rocking, it just makes it so much harder for opposing teams,” Pribula said. “It’s such a bigger advantage.”