Cavaliers Competing at Toyota National Championships 2

IRVINE, Calif. – Virginia swimmers will compete at the Toyota National Championships at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

Prelims are at 12 p.m. ET each day, with the finals session starting at 9 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on the USA Swimming YouTube Channel, with finals also streaming on Peacock.

Cavaliers entered (36): Hayden Bellotti, Nathan Carr, Katie Christopherson, Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass, Lawson Ficken, Cavan Gormsen, Bryn Greenwaldt, Katoe Grimes, Bailey Hartman, Leah Hayes, Thomas Heilman, Ian Heysen, Drew Hitchcock, Gerhardt Hoover, Josh Howat, Tess Howley, David King, Thomas Mercer, Madi Mintenko, Anna Moesch, Spencer Nicholas, Melissa Nwakalor, Teagan O'Dell, Maxine Parker, Noah Powers, Roos Rottink, Alyssa Sagle, Isabelle Stadden, Sophia Umstead, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weber, Maximus Williamson, Charlotte Wilson, Molly Workman

Swimmers competing in August at the PanPacs will swim limited events.