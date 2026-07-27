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Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Gelnovatch Announces 2026 Men’s Soccer Incoming Class

Virginia head men’s soccer coach, George Gelnovatch, announced today (July 27) eight players who make up the team’s signing class ahead of the 2026 season. Virginia’s eight additions make up the No. 5 ranked signing class in 2026 according to Top Drawer Soccer.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head men’s soccer coach, George Gelnovatch, announced today (July 27) eight players who make up the team’s signing class ahead of the 2026 season. Virginia’s eight additions make up the No. 5 ranked signing class in 2026 according to Top Drawer Soccer.

The Cavalier signing class includes Prince Abanfo (Accra, Ghana), Chase Duke (Oklahoma City, Okla.), Chase Gozdieski (San Diego, Calif.), Diego Guerra (Recife, Brazil), Emiliano Mercenari (Miami, Fla.), Isaac Mwakutuya (Houston, Texas), Zeus Rankin (Okinawa, Japan) and Nate Young (Evanston, Ill.).

The Cavalier class joins a trio of transfers who joined the team in January including Peter Tolkin (Butler), Ethan Martinez (Santa Clara) and Arnold Matshazi (San Jose State).

"This incoming class of first-years and transfers is collectively as ready to contribute as we've had in years,” Gelnovatch said “They address important needs across the roster while adding quality, depth and competition that will elevate our squad and enables us to compete for championships.”

#3D

Isaac Mwakutuya

Ht./Wt.: 6-1/175

Club: Houston Dynamo
Hometown: Houston, Texas
High School: Texas Connections Academy
Ht./Wt.: 6-1/175

  • Four-star prospect according to Top Drawer Soccer
  • Ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect in the class of 2026
  • Captained Houston Dynamo U18 team
  • Appeared in the 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game
  • Made a combined 53 appearances for Houston Dynamo 2 in MLS Next Pro

Why UVA: “I chose Virginia because it places a high value on academics, and the soccer program is one of the most prestigious in the country.”

#12F

Prince Abanfo

Ht./Wt.: 5-6/142

Club: Right to Dream 
Hometown: Accra, Ghana
High School: Berkshire School
Ht./Wt.: 5-6/142

  • Three-star prospect according to Top Drawer Soccer
  • Team captain at Berkshire School
  • Played for AC Connecticut (USL2)
  • Played for Right to Dream Academy

Why UVA: “I chose UVA because it’s a perfect balance of academics and an elite soccer program. It has a winning culture and overall, a tight community.”

#13F

Chase Duke

Ht./Wt.: 6-0/175

Club: Real Salt Lake
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.
High School: Salt Lake Academy
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/175

  • Three-star prospect according to Top Drawer Soccer
  • Ranked as the No. 90 overall prospect in the class of 2026
  • Ranked No. 25 among forwards in the class of 2026
  • Played for Oklahoma Energy FC in ECNL
  • Made six appearances for Real Monarchs SLC in MLS Next Pro

Why UVA: “UVA has been my dream school for a long time. The high level of academics and athletics makes it a perfect fit.”

#15D

Nate Young

Ht./Wt.: 6-2/177

Club: Sporting Kansas City
Hometown: Evanston, Ill.
High School: Mill Valley
Ht./Wt.: 6-2/177

  • Three-star prospect according to Top Drawer Soccer
  • Ranked as the No. 117 overall prospect in the class of 2026
  • Ranked No. 33 among defenders in the class of 2026
  • Made nine appearances for Sporting KC II in MLS Next Pro

Why UVA: “I chose Virginia because when I came here, I felt so welcomed. UVA is great academically, but it’s also the winning tradition and family-like atmosphere that set it apart.”

#23M/D

Chase Gozdieski

Ht./Wt.: 6-1/180

Club: LA Galaxy
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
High School: Del Norte
Ht./Wt.: 6-1/180

  • Three-star prospect according to Top Drawer Soccer
  • Made MLS Next Pro Debut for Ventura County FC
  • Signed Academy contract with Colorado Switchbacks (USL Championship)
  • Became the first USL Academy signing for Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

Why UVA: “I chose the University of Virginia so I could compete at the highest level of NCAA Division I soccer within the prestigious ACC while pursuing my degree at a renowned institution.”

#24

Zeus Rankin

Ht./Wt.: 5-10/177

Club: Seacoast United
Hometown: Okinawa, Japan
High School: Bridgton Academy
Ht./Wt.: 5-10/177

  • Team captain at Bridgton Academy and led the team with 19 goals
  • Earned NEPSAC All-Star honors
  • Named to All-State Maine team
  • Earned high school team MVP honors
  • Awarded the 2023 Harold Charlton Memorial Award

Why UVA: “I picked the University of Virginia because it offers the perfect balance of elite academics and top-tier athletics, giving me the chance to grow both on and off the field.”

#27F/M

Emiliano Mercenari

Ht./Wt.: 5-8/147

Club: Inter Miami CF
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
High School: Gulliver Prep
Ht./Wt.: 5-8/147

  • Three-star recruit according to Top Drawer Soccer
  • Captained Inter Miami CF U20 team
  • Top scorer for Inter Miami CF U20
  • Also led Inter Miami in assists

Why UVA: “UVA offered everything I was looking for, the chance to compete at one of the best soccer programs in the nation and one of the best business programs in the country. I’m beyond grateful to the staff for believing in me, and I can’t wait to represent Virginia.”

#28M

Diego Guerra

Ht./Wt.: 5-9/154

Club: Retrô FC
Hometown: Recife, Brazil
High School: Eccoprime Bilingual School
Ht./Wt.: 5-9/154

  • Joined Retrô FC (Brazil) in 2024
  • Made 68 total appearances for Retrô FC with three goals
  • Made 17 appearances in 2024 helping Retrô to the Brazilian Série D title
  • Scored a pair of goals in 22 appearances for Retrô in 2026 

Why UVA: “I chose UVA because it offers the perfect combination of high-level academics and competitive soccer. From the beginning, the coaching staff made me feel welcomed, and I believe UVA is the best place for me to grow as both a player and a person.”