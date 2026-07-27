Gelnovatch Announces 2026 Men’s Soccer Incoming Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head men’s soccer coach, George Gelnovatch, announced today (July 27) eight players who make up the team’s signing class ahead of the 2026 season. Virginia’s eight additions make up the No. 5 ranked signing class in 2026 according to Top Drawer Soccer.

The Cavalier signing class includes Prince Abanfo (Accra, Ghana), Chase Duke (Oklahoma City, Okla.), Chase Gozdieski (San Diego, Calif.), Diego Guerra (Recife, Brazil), Emiliano Mercenari (Miami, Fla.), Isaac Mwakutuya (Houston, Texas), Zeus Rankin (Okinawa, Japan) and Nate Young (Evanston, Ill.).

The Cavalier class joins a trio of transfers who joined the team in January including Peter Tolkin (Butler), Ethan Martinez (Santa Clara) and Arnold Matshazi (San Jose State).

"This incoming class of first-years and transfers is collectively as ready to contribute as we've had in years,” Gelnovatch said “They address important needs across the roster while adding quality, depth and competition that will elevate our squad and enables us to compete for championships.”