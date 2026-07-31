Safradin Named To MAC Hermann Trophy Goalkeepers To Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Victoria Safradin, a senior goalkeeper on the Virginia women’s soccer team, was named to the 2026 MAC Hermann Trophy Goalkeepers to Watch list as released by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday (July 31).



The list is compiled and released by the Division I All-America Committee to promote college soccer leading up to the official start to the season. The list includes All-America and All-Region selections from 2025 who return for the 2026 season.



Safradin was named an All-Region selection last season after posting a 13-3-5 record with 11 shutouts for the Cavaliers in 2025. She helped Virginia to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as the Hoos advanced to the Round of 16. She made a critical save in penalty shootouts at Florida State in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals to send the Cavaliers into the tournament semifinals. She earned All-ACC honors from the league’s coaches last season.



Safradin and the Cavaliers open the 2026 season officially on Aug. 12 when Virginia hosts Northwestern in a 7 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. Admission to all home Virginia women’s soccer games is free to the public.



Fans can get their first look at the 2026 Cavaliers on Wednesday, August 5, when Virginia hosts Maryland in an exhibition match at Klöckner Stadium.